Samajwadi Party Live: EC To Hear Akhilesh, Mulayam on Friday

The Election Commission Election on Tuesday said that it will hear both groups of Samajwadi party on January 13th over the party symbol issue.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav met Mulayam Singh at his residence to discuss the issues that have been causing political upheaval both in the party and the state.

"Akhilesh will be the next Chief Minister. Our party is completely united. There is no question of the party breaking up," Mulayam had said on Monday.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates.