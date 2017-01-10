LIVE NOW
Samajwadi Party Live: EC To Hear Akhilesh, Mulayam on Friday

News18.com | January 10, 2017, 3:28 PM IST
The Election Commission Election on Tuesday said that it will hear both groups of Samajwadi party on January 13th over the party symbol issue.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav met Mulayam Singh at his residence to discuss the issues that have been causing political upheaval both in the party and the state.

"Akhilesh will be the next Chief Minister. Our party is completely united. There is no question of the party breaking up," Mulayam had said on Monday.

Jan 10, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)

Jan 10, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav's meeting with Mulayam Singh is over. But the deadlock continues


Jan 10, 2017 10:50 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh meets Akhilesh Yadav at his residence.


