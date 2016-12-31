Samajwadi Party Live: Differences Between Akhilesh-Mulayam Resolved, Says Azam Khan

Dec 31, 2016 4:20 pm (IST)

Abhishek Patni, Senior News Editor gives his take on entire SP crisis:

In less than 16 hours, Akhilesh Yadav is back. A whatsapp joke going around says that even before the mobile got discharged, Akhilesh has returned to the party. This time the new kingmaker is Aazam Khan, who cleverly planted the story that he is calling a meeting of SP muslim leaders and MLAs and not siding with anyone.

To add to the drama wasLalu Yadav who claimed he spoke to both father and son to end their drama and get back to business.

Akhilesh and his Chacha might be back in SP but in the end, it was the Tipu who became the Sultan. There were claims and counter claims which Akhilesh Camp claimed that there were more than 195 MLAs at 5 Kalidas Marg, the official residence of the CM, while only 22 MLAs went to the SP office for Mulayam’s meeting. Sensing that he had been outnumbered, SP Supremo Mulayam Singh did not turn up for the meeting.

In the end Akhilesh Yadav went to Mulayam and touched his feet and took his aashirwaad and it was a happy ending really. Although you never know if there could me more drama. The convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav has still not been cancelled and Professor Sahib says it will happen. Akhilesh's close supporter and class fellow during his days at Military school Dholpur, Udayveer Singh dropped a big hint that Picture Abhi Baaki hai. Will Akhilesh be made the national president, will Shivpal be sacked or will it be the 'outsider' Amar Singh who will face the brunt? So many questions have been left unanswered. Wait for New Year. In the end, hope its a happy ending for the UP voter.