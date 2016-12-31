Samajwadi Party Live: Differences Between Akhilesh-Mulayam Resolved, Says Azam Khan

Event Highlights
Azam Khan on SP crisis
Akhilesh, Ram Gopal re-inducted
Akhilesh at Mulayam's residence
Mulayam reaches SP office
Azam Khan called Muslim MLAs meet
Akhilesh's meeting starts
Shivpal reaches party office
Akhilesh reaches venue
Akhilesh's meeting to start soon
Amar Singh on SP feud
Akhilesh to meet loyalists today
Samajwadi Party (SP) feud took a soap opera twist once again after UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and party General secretary Ram Gopal Yadav were re-inducted into the party a day after they were expelled by party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.
In almost a repeat of the on-going saga where Akhilesh had suspended uncle Shivpal Yadav from the party and re-inducted him back, Mulayam on Saturday took a u-turn and brought back both the leaders into the party.
Stay tuned for more updates:
Truck ke peeche jo sher likhe hotein hain 'tathaya karke aana',zahir hai wo usi sthar ki baat karenge jo unka sthar hai-A Khan on Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/Fnbn8c5Q6l— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav's expulsion was a big news and that could have given rise to a very big problem: Azam Khan, SP pic.twitter.com/35xbDeSJoO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
What problem can a father have with his son? Only that he should meet him & consider his advice that is for his well being?: Azam Khan, SP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Netaji has built the party; I consider him the 'Baghban' of the party. He is a father as well as the party Chief: Azam Khan, SP on SP feud pic.twitter.com/AcfcAVXdEq— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Abhishek Patni, Senior News Editor gives his take on entire SP crisis:
In less than 16 hours, Akhilesh Yadav is back. A whatsapp joke going around says that even before the mobile got discharged, Akhilesh has returned to the party. This time the new kingmaker is Aazam Khan, who cleverly planted the story that he is calling a meeting of SP muslim leaders and MLAs and not siding with anyone.
To add to the drama wasLalu Yadav who claimed he spoke to both father and son to end their drama and get back to business.
Akhilesh and his Chacha might be back in SP but in the end, it was the Tipu who became the Sultan. There were claims and counter claims which Akhilesh Camp claimed that there were more than 195 MLAs at 5 Kalidas Marg, the official residence of the CM, while only 22 MLAs went to the SP office for Mulayam’s meeting. Sensing that he had been outnumbered, SP Supremo Mulayam Singh did not turn up for the meeting.
In the end Akhilesh Yadav went to Mulayam and touched his feet and took his aashirwaad and it was a happy ending really. Although you never know if there could me more drama. The convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav has still not been cancelled and Professor Sahib says it will happen. Akhilesh's close supporter and class fellow during his days at Military school Dholpur, Udayveer Singh dropped a big hint that Picture Abhi Baaki hai. Will Akhilesh be made the national president, will Shivpal be sacked or will it be the 'outsider' Amar Singh who will face the brunt? So many questions have been left unanswered. Wait for New Year. In the end, hope its a happy ending for the UP voter.
Kanpur (UP): UP CM Akhilesh Yadav's supporters celebrate after SP Chief revoked CM's expulsion from the party pic.twitter.com/0NoajCBvZD— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Mulayam Singh ji has once again shown mature politics and his promise that he will not let this family or party split ever: Amar Singh— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
CNN-News18 Political Editor Sumit Pande gives his take on the SP crisis:
* Akhilesh Yadav is the undisputed political successor to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.
* A day after his (Akhilesh) expulsion, he moved in fast to prove that he not only has the support of a majority MLAs in the legislature party but also in the assembly.
* Only 22 MLAs turned up at the meeting called by the Uncle Shivpal.
* Even Mulayam Singh Yadav who Expelled Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday left the brother to fend for himself.
* Even Mulayam didn't turn up for the meeting at the party office.
* Akhilesh’s mass support forced Mulayam to revoke the expulsion. It was none other than Shivpal who made the announcement.
* On Sunday, at the party convention the UP CM may make some important announcements.
In such a fight between d top political leaders of a party, d sufferer is d common man on d streets. Who 2 vote for? #Mulayam @yadavakhilesh— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 31, 2016
So now Akhilesh Yadav & Ram Gopal Yadav have been reinstated in Samajwadi Party. The bunch of jokers has turned UP into a circus!!— Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) December 31, 2016
Our executive editor Bhupendra Chaubey's take on Samajwadi party crisis.
It is a pure political suicide. That's the buzz across UP and Delhi. Less than 24 hours after being expelled from the SP, CM akhilesh yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav are back in the party. Big loser in this deal, Shivpal yadav. Why was Akhilesh expelled if he had to be taken back ? Word is that Mulayam Singh Yadav was moved by the kind of support Akhilesh got from the entire party rank and file. In the interim, Mamata Banerjee, Lalu prasad yadav and a few Congress leaders spoke to Mulayam and Akhilesh separately to broker truce. What happens henceforth. Can Shivpal Yadav continue within the SP? Can he continue to remain state party president ? These are questions that Akhilesh Yadav will have to answer. Akhilesh is set to be addressing party workers on Sunday where he threatens he will crack the whip against those who conspired against the party.
Round two of this Samajwadi war is over. Lets wait now for the next round.
Raat bhar ka hai mehman andhera,Kis ke roke ruka hai savera,Raat jitni bhi sangeen hogi,Subah utni hi rangeen hogi: Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/bafktJWRN9— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Kal hamaraa sammelan hoga, ye pehle hi tay tha, expulsion toh kal hua tha: Ramgopal Yadav pic.twitter.com/TtVDrXn6hC— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Hamari sarkar ne saare vaade poore kiye hain, janta humaare saath hai: Shivpal Yadav pic.twitter.com/SQNVp044LN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Samajwadi Party will fight unitedly against communal forces: Shivpal Yadav pic.twitter.com/a8dGKRadRy— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
On #Mulayam's directive, expulsion of #Akhilesh and #RamGopalYadav from #SP revoked with immediate effect, says #Shivpal Yadav.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2016
Really happy, I was hopeful; SP will form its govt in UP and if there's an alliance with Congress, then it'll be even better: Lalu Yadav pic.twitter.com/wWU3eNum0e— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
Sab log mil kar ke chunaav mein jaayege: Shivpal Yadav pic.twitter.com/3nJIPDk6rw— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Ram Gopal cancelled his National executive prog and Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav will sit together to make a list: Shivpal Yadav pic.twitter.com/TZlLHFlnFi— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Netaji ke aadesh ke anusar Akhilesh Yadav aur Ram Gopal Yadav ka party se nishkashan tatkal prabhav se samapt kiya jata hai: Shivpal Yadav— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
.... मिलकर सांप्रदायिक ताकतों से लड़ेंगे और पुनः उत्तर प्रदेश में पूर्ण बहुमत की सरकार बनाएंगे। (2/2)— Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) December 31, 2016
नेताजी के आदेश अनुसार अखिलेश यादव और रामगोपाल यादव का पार्टी से निष्कासन तत्काल प्रभाव से समाप्त किया जाता है। सब साथ (1/2)— Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) December 31, 2016
Uthal-puthal macha hua hai UP mei; Hum kafhi chintit hain isiliye hum 8 baje Mulayam Singhji ko phone kiye: Lalu Yadav pic.twitter.com/CEOuAC9vqn— ANI (@ANI_news) 31 December 2016
Lucknow: Shivpal Singh Yadav also reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 31 December 2016
CM Akhilesh Yadav left his MLA meeting midway to meet Mulayam Singh Yadav. Both Shivpal and Ramgopal Yadav not present— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 31 December 2016
Unke (Mulayam Singh) saath sab dalal jama ho gaye hain, sab galat rai de rahe hain: Abu Azmi, SP pic.twitter.com/UU85KSNGs5— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav supporters clash with Mulayam/Shivpal Yadav supporters outside party office pic.twitter.com/1DkFkUbhPf— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Akhilesh Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence pic.twitter.com/554DZrWdHM— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Akhilesh Yadav has reached Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence with Azam Khan and Abu Azmi— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
#FLASH Akhilesh Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Hum 'havan' kar rahe hain taake Netaji aur Shivpal ji jo sadbuddhi mile: Akhilesh Yadav supporter pic.twitter.com/aoepYfju6L— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Akhilesh Yadav supporters hold a 'havan' outside CM residence in his support pic.twitter.com/wxiV0CVJM6— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Azam Khan has now reached Akhilesh Yadav's residence in Lucknow #SPFeud— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Lucknow: Ram Gopal Yadav changes venue for emergency national executive meet of SP for tomorrow,it will be held now at Janeshwar Mishra Park— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Lalu Prasad Yadav speaks to Mulayam Singh Yadav, asks him to stay united to fight communal forces— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Azam Khan to not attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's meeting at party office or Akhilesh Yadav's meeting,will try to resolve issue: Sources— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Uttar Pradesh: Heavy force deployment seen outside Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence in Lucknow. #SPFeud pic.twitter.com/XvILvOCfjM— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
#AkhileshYadav meets #SP MLAs ahead of #MulayamSinghYadav's meeting with party leaders later in the day. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Rx5WYJOKPb— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2016
Neta humaare Mulayam Singh Yadav ji hain aur CM pasand Akhilesh ji hain: Ateeq Ahmed,SP pic.twitter.com/kgslKqNJDF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Agar hum wajah hain, toh hum peeche hattne ko tayyar hain: Ateeq Ahmed,SP on SP feud. pic.twitter.com/8JxteOoruk— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Jab 2012 mein unko (Akhilesh Yadav) CM banaya tha, tab dono ne hi kalpana nahin ki thi ki ye din dekhna padega: Madhukar Jetley on SP feud pic.twitter.com/kFBgfswkZB— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Netaji ne kal kaha tha ki agar mukhyamantri apni galati maan lete hain,toh wo is baat ko samaapt karne ka prayas karenge:Madhukar Jetley, SP pic.twitter.com/dES9ZPYuBM— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav supporters raise slogans in his support outside CM residence pic.twitter.com/mgwn8uU8bO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav reaches his residence at 5 Kalidas Marg, will hold a meeting with SP MLAs pic.twitter.com/BNzYeq5kbx— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Aaj Uttar Pradesh ka chehra sirf aur sirf Akhilesh Yadav ji hain, vo vikaspurush hain: Gomti Yadav,SP MLA pic.twitter.com/Zv6DN14Vmo— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Poora pradesh Akhilesh ji ke saath hai, naujawan,buzurg,mahilayen sab unka samarthan kar rahe hain:Pawan Pandey,SP MLA pic.twitter.com/NK2u8XkWg3— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Aaj toh kuch aisa lag raha hai ki Ram Chandra keh gaye siya se aisa kalyug aayga beta karega raj bechara baap jungle ko jayga: Amar Singh— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
WB CM Mamata Banerjee spoke to Akhilesh Yadav, wished him well and asked him to stay strong: Sources— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Vishvaas hai maamla sulajh jayega jaldi.Hum adhyaksh netaji aur mukhyamantri ji dono ki bohot izzat karte hain:Veena Patel,SP candidate pic.twitter.com/ismVSY7KDT— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Dheere dheere karke SP se gunde tatv door ho rahe hain aur Akhilesh ji ek established leader ban kar ubhrenge:Satyapal Singh,BJP MP pic.twitter.com/uTMNuaD2OV— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
When my CM is suspended then its my responsibility to resign as spokesperson too.Not against Netaji but we stand with our CM:Juhi Singh,SP pic.twitter.com/8dEpGEkL8g— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Unke (Mulayam) viruddh kitne bhi bade log jo kuch bhi kaam kar rahe hain, wo bilkul asamvaidhanik, anaitik aur ghalat hai: Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/YiDGe0tw97— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Mai apna poora samarthan netaji ko deta hoon, unki avmanna party ka anushasan bhang karne ke samaan hai. : Amar Singh on SP feud pic.twitter.com/921jwldtQT— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
This SP split was imminent. The fight is around the wealth & the loot which they have done over the last 4 odd years:Sudhindra Bhadoria,BSP pic.twitter.com/Ay8RMBzZQg— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
There is no constitutional crisis, its a painful moment for us and we hope issue is resolved soon: Gaurav Bhatia,SP pic.twitter.com/idSnJMy9xk— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016