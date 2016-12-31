LIVE NOW
Samajwadi Party Live: Differences Between Akhilesh-Mulayam Resolved, Says Azam Khan

News18.com | December 31, 2016, 4:43 PM IST
Event Highlights

Samajwadi Party (SP) feud took a soap opera twist once again after UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and party General secretary Ram Gopal Yadav were re-inducted into the party a day after they were expelled by party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In almost a repeat of the on-going saga where Akhilesh had suspended uncle Shivpal Yadav from the party and re-inducted him back, Mulayam on Saturday took a u-turn and brought back both the leaders into the party.

Stay tuned for more updates:

Dec 31, 2016 4:42 pm (IST)


There were differences between father and his son but now they have been resolved. There is no bitterness anymore. The party won't split and there is no talk of expelling anyone..Everything is fine: Azam Khan


Dec 31, 2016 4:26 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 4:24 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 4:23 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 4:23 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 4:22 pm (IST)


Dec 31, 2016 4:20 pm (IST)

Abhishek Patni, Senior News Editor gives his take on entire SP crisis: 

 

In less than 16 hours, Akhilesh Yadav is back. A whatsapp joke going around says that even before the mobile got discharged, Akhilesh has returned to the party. This time the new kingmaker is Aazam Khan, who cleverly planted the story that he is calling a meeting of SP muslim leaders and MLAs and not siding with anyone.
To add to the drama  wasLalu Yadav who claimed he spoke to both father and son to end their drama and get back to business. 
Akhilesh and his Chacha might be back in SP but in the end, it was the Tipu who became the Sultan. There were claims and counter claims which Akhilesh Camp claimed that there were more than 195 MLAs at 5 Kalidas Marg, the official residence of the CM, while only 22 MLAs went to the SP office for Mulayam’s meeting. Sensing that he had been outnumbered, SP Supremo Mulayam Singh did not turn up for the meeting. 
In the end Akhilesh Yadav went to Mulayam and touched his feet and took his aashirwaad and it was a happy ending really. Although you never know if there could me more drama. The convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav has still not been cancelled and Professor Sahib says it will happen. Akhilesh's close supporter and class fellow during his days at Military school Dholpur, Udayveer Singh dropped a big hint that Picture Abhi Baaki hai. Will Akhilesh be made the national president, will Shivpal be sacked or will it be the 'outsider' Amar Singh who will face the brunt? So many questions have been left unanswered. Wait for New Year.  In the end, hope its a happy ending for the UP voter.


Dec 31, 2016 3:29 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 3:28 pm (IST)
Samajwadi Party Revokes Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav Expulsion
Dec 31, 2016 3:14 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 3:14 pm (IST)

CNN-News18 Political Editor Sumit Pande gives his take on the SP crisis:

* Akhilesh Yadav is the undisputed political successor to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

* A day after his (Akhilesh) expulsion, he moved in fast to prove that he not only has the support of a majority MLAs in the legislature party but also in the assembly.

* Only 22 MLAs turned up at the meeting called by the Uncle Shivpal.

* Even Mulayam Singh Yadav who Expelled Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday left the brother to fend for himself.

* Even Mulayam didn't turn up for the meeting at the party office.

* Akhilesh’s mass support forced Mulayam to revoke the expulsion. It was none other than Shivpal who made the announcement.

* On Sunday, at the party convention the UP CM may make some important announcements.


Dec 31, 2016 3:10 pm (IST)

I would like to congratulate Akhilesh Yadav: Amar Singh


Dec 31, 2016 3:09 pm (IST)

Our opposition is disappointed to see us unite again and Now we will fight and win the election together: Amar Singh


Dec 31, 2016 3:08 pm (IST)

Netaji (Mulayam) has shown maturity. He will never do anything which will divide the party: Amar Singh


Dec 31, 2016 3:05 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 3:04 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 3:02 pm (IST)

 

Our executive editor Bhupendra Chaubey's take on Samajwadi party crisis.


It is a pure political suicide. That's the buzz across UP and Delhi. Less than 24 hours after being expelled from the SP, CM akhilesh yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav are back in the party. Big loser in this deal, Shivpal yadav. Why was Akhilesh expelled if he had to be taken back ? Word is that Mulayam Singh Yadav was moved  by the kind of support Akhilesh got from the entire party rank and file. In the interim, Mamata Banerjee, Lalu prasad yadav and a few Congress leaders spoke to Mulayam and Akhilesh separately to broker truce. What happens henceforth. Can Shivpal Yadav continue within the SP? Can he continue to remain state party president ? These are questions that Akhilesh Yadav will have to answer. Akhilesh is set to be addressing party workers on Sunday where he threatens he will crack the whip against those who conspired against the party.

Round two of this Samajwadi war is over. Lets wait now for the next round.


Dec 31, 2016 2:53 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 2:52 pm (IST)

207 MLAs and 35 MLCs are present at Akhilesh’s residence.


Dec 31, 2016 2:49 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 2:46 pm (IST)

Conspirators will be punished: Akhilesh to MLAs


Dec 31, 2016 2:44 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 2:43 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 2:43 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 2:41 pm (IST)

We will go ahead with tomorrow's meeting: Ram Gopal Yadav


Dec 31, 2016 2:38 pm (IST)

Shivpal asked party workers to start poll preparedness and wishes all a very happy 2017. 


Dec 31, 2016 2:38 pm (IST)

Discipline is important to make a strong party: Shivpal


Dec 31, 2016 2:37 pm (IST)

We are united and will lead the party under the guidance of Netaji: Shivpal


Dec 31, 2016 2:37 pm (IST)

Samajwadis should remain united: Shivpal


Dec 31, 2016 2:36 pm (IST)

We will fight communal forces together: Shivpal


Dec 31, 2016 2:36 pm (IST)

Akhilesh kept his promises for the development of the state: Shivpal


Dec 31, 2016 2:35 pm (IST)

We welcome Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal: Shivpal


Dec 31, 2016 2:34 pm (IST)

We will form the government in Uttar Pradesh: Shivpal


Dec 31, 2016 2:34 pm (IST)

We will fight the upcoming state election together: Shivpal


Dec 31, 2016 2:29 pm (IST)

Shivpal Yadav addressing leaders at party office.


Dec 31, 2016 2:24 pm (IST)

Massive celebration outside Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's residence.


Dec 31, 2016 2:19 pm (IST)

The party should take action against ‘dalals’: SP leader CP Rai


Dec 31, 2016 2:16 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav Goes to Meet Mulayam, Azam Khan Plays Peacemaker
Dec 31, 2016 2:15 pm (IST)



Dec 31, 2016 2:14 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 2:11 pm (IST)

Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav will sit together to make the final list of the candidates: Shivpal Yadav


Dec 31, 2016 2:11 pm (IST)

Ram Gopal Yadav canceled his party convention: Shivpal Yadav


Dec 31, 2016 2:09 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 2:09 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 2:06 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 1:53 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 1:53 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 1:53 pm (IST)

Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Re-inducted in the Party


Dec 31, 2016 1:49 pm (IST)
Lalu Prasad Speaks to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav for a Patch-up
Dec 31, 2016 1:41 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 1:39 pm (IST)

A day after expulsion, Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav likely to be re-inducted in the party: Sources


Dec 31, 2016 1:32 pm (IST)

Shivpal Yadav leaves Mulayam’s residence. 


Dec 31, 2016 1:28 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav leaves Mulayam’s residence.


Dec 31, 2016 1:04 pm (IST)

Shivpal Yadav joins meeting with Mulayam, Kindling a ray of hope for a last minute patch-up: PTI


Dec 31, 2016 1:02 pm (IST)

Take action against Amar Singh in order to save the party: Azam Khan to Mulayam


Dec 31, 2016 12:57 pm (IST)

Over 200 of the 229 SP MLAs back Akhilesh Yadav: PTI


Dec 31, 2016 12:54 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 12:53 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 12:50 pm (IST)

Azam Khan asked Mulayam to expel Amar Singh: Sources


Dec 31, 2016 12:50 pm (IST)

Shivpal Yadav to meet Mulayam soon at his residence.


Dec 31, 2016 12:35 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 12:33 pm (IST)

We will win the election for Netaji and gift him with victory. Together we have to fight the communal forces: Akhilesh at party meet


Dec 31, 2016 12:32 pm (IST)

Meeting between Akhilesh-Mulayam and Azam Khan begins.


Dec 31, 2016 12:29 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 12:29 pm (IST)

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav should resign: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 31, 2016 12:28 pm (IST)

Azam Khan trying to broker truce between Mulayam-Akhilesh


Dec 31, 2016 12:26 pm (IST)



Dec 31, 2016 12:26 pm (IST)

Mulayam meeting at party office has changed to 1 PM.


Dec 31, 2016 12:25 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 12:24 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 12:23 pm (IST)

It is the ugly face of family feud. This only shows that governance is shown back seat in Uttar Pradesh: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Samajwadi Party


Dec 31, 2016 12:10 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 12:10 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 12:09 pm (IST)

I will win UP elections and gift it to my father (Mulayam): Akhilesh 


Dec 31, 2016 12:07 pm (IST)

According to the latest reports, 195 MLAs are in full support of Akhilesh as Chief Minister. 


Dec 31, 2016 12:02 pm (IST)
Day After Expulsion, Akhilesh Yadav Holds Meeting, Majority of MLAs Attend
Dec 31, 2016 11:53 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 11:50 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 11:49 am (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav gets emotional while addressing party leaders: Sources


Dec 31, 2016 11:49 am (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav addressing the MLAs, MLCs, and other SP leaders


Dec 31, 2016 11:46 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 11:45 am (IST)
Amar Singh Asks SP Members to Support Mulayam Singh Yadav
Dec 31, 2016 11:41 am (IST)

Lalu Yadav speaks to both Akhilesh and Mulayam, asks them to patch up.


Dec 31, 2016 11:39 am (IST)

Beni Prasad Verma reaches SP office to attend Mulayam’s meeting.


Dec 31, 2016 11:39 am (IST)

Azam Khan at Mulayam Singh Yadav's Residence.


Dec 31, 2016 11:28 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 11:28 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 11:22 am (IST)

My leader is Mulayam ji but I support Akhilesh as the Chief Minister of the state: Atique Ahmed


Dec 31, 2016 11:12 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 11:09 am (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav reaches party office.


Dec 31, 2016 11:08 am (IST)

194 MLAs meeting with Akhilesh Yadav’s at 5 Kali Das Marg. Signature process completed and more MLAs are expected: Latest update according to sources


Dec 31, 2016 11:03 am (IST)

Senior SP leader Azam Khan has called a meeting of all Muslim party MLAs at 3 pm.


Dec 31, 2016 11:01 am (IST)

150 MLAs and 30 MLCs meeting Akhilesh Yadav at 5 Kali Das Marg. Several district presidents also present in the meeting.


Dec 31, 2016 10:55 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 10:55 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 10:43 am (IST)

Feud in Samajwadi Party is an internal matter: senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra 


Dec 31, 2016 10:38 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 10:38 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 10:35 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 10:34 am (IST)

I have always been for the party and respect Akhilesh but Neta ji is our leader: Atique Ahmed 


Dec 31, 2016 10:34 am (IST)

I am ready to back out if party is being divided because of me: Atique Ahmed


Dec 31, 2016 10:31 am (IST)

Atique Ahmed reaches Samajwadi party office to attend meeting called by Mulayam.


Dec 31, 2016 10:24 am (IST)

Meeting at Akhilesh Yadav’s residence starts.


Dec 31, 2016 10:21 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 10:21 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 10:18 am (IST)

SP President Shivpal Yadav reached party office to attend meeting with Mulayam.


Dec 31, 2016 10:15 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 10:14 am (IST)
 

Akhilesh reaches 5 Kali Das Marg residence.


Dec 31, 2016 10:12 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 10:08 am (IST)

More visuals in front of Akhilesh Yadav's residence in Lucknow.


Dec 31, 2016 10:04 am (IST)

Latest visuals in front of Akhilesh Yadav's residence in Lucknow.


Dec 31, 2016 10:01 am (IST)

Akhilesh leaves for his official house and going to his 5 Kali Das Marg residence to attend the meeting.


Dec 31, 2016 9:58 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 9:51 am (IST)

Son will rule and ‘bechara’ father will go to jungle. This is Kalyug: Amar Singh 


Dec 31, 2016 9:50 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 9:43 am (IST)

Netaji is our supreme leader but I respect Akhilesh as son of Mulayam. No one can be bigger leader than Netaji and I support him: Amar Jeet Singh (Mulayam’s camp)


Dec 31, 2016 9:38 am (IST)
Here's What Akhilesh's Expulsion Means for SP
Dec 31, 2016 9:37 am (IST)

A large number of MLAs and MLCs arrived at Akhilesh’s residence to attend the meeting.


Dec 31, 2016 9:35 am (IST)
Akhilesh Expelled from Samajwadi Party by Mulayam, Calls Meeting of Loyalists
Dec 31, 2016 9:33 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 9:31 am (IST)

Mulayam said national convention called by Ram Gola Yadav tomorrow is unconstitutional because only party president (Shivpal Yadav) can call such meeting.


Dec 31, 2016 9:30 am (IST)

Ram Gopal Yadav termed Mulayam's decision to expel him and Akhilesh as “unconstitutional”


Dec 31, 2016 9:27 am (IST)

BJP decided to wait and watch. Unlikely to approach UP governor Ram Naik to discuss political crisis in Samajwadi Party: Sources


Dec 31, 2016 9:25 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 9:17 am (IST)

Tomorrow's meet called by Ramgoal Yadav is unconstitutional and I am not attending it: KC Pandey 


Dec 31, 2016 9:16 am (IST)

We are with Mulayam Singh Yadav is a seasoned politician and we are hopeful that he can put things back in order: Akhilesh Yadav’s advisor KC Pandey


Dec 31, 2016 9:09 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 9:07 am (IST)

Massive security arrangement across Uttar Pradesh.


Dec 31, 2016 9:01 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 8:58 am (IST)



Dec 31, 2016 8:57 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 8:45 am (IST)

Going against Netaji (Mulayam) is unconstitutional: Amar Singh


Dec 31, 2016 8:45 am (IST)

Whatever happened in the party is very unfortunate. Mulayam ji is Akhilesh's father and party's father as well: Amar Singh


Dec 31, 2016 8:44 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 8:41 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 8:39 am (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 8:37 am (IST)

Mulayam Singh has called SP's Parliamentary board meet today.


Dec 31, 2016 8:35 am (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav is also likely to meet his loyalists today. His brother Shivpal Yadav will also be present in the meeting.


Dec 31, 2016 8:35 am (IST)

Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav is now focusing on to keep the sitting MLAs on their side in order to continue with the majority.


Dec 31, 2016 8:35 am (IST)

Expelled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will meet his supporters around 10 am to decide party’s strategy at his residence.
 


