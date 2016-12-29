Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh Yadav Defies Mulayam With Parallel List of 235 Candidates

The Samajwadi Party seemed headed for a vertical split on Thursday with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav declaring a parallel list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Akhilesh gave tickets to 235 candidates, including 171 sitting MLAs, many of whom were ignored in the list released by party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav a day earlier.

Akhilesh’s move came after hours of hectic parleys with Mulayam and a meeting with disgruntled loyalists in the morning, who vowed to return to power with Akhilesh as CM.

The party has so far not made any official announcement for the CM candidates, furthering angering camp Akhilesh.

Here's a recap of the day's developments: