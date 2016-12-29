Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh Yadav Defies Mulayam With Parallel List of 235 Candidates

The Samajwadi Party seemed headed for a vertical split on Thursday with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav declaring a parallel list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.
Akhilesh gave tickets to 235 candidates, including 171 sitting MLAs, many of whom were ignored in the list released by party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav a day earlier.
Akhilesh’s move came after hours of hectic parleys with Mulayam and a meeting with disgruntled loyalists in the morning, who vowed to return to power with Akhilesh as CM.
The party has so far not made any official announcement for the CM candidates, furthering angering camp Akhilesh.
Here's a recap of the day's developments:
Dec 29, 2016 10:46 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav has refrained from announcing candidates for several seats that are currently held by the Congress.
Dec 29, 2016 10:45 pm (IST)
Dec 29, 2016 10:45 pm (IST)
Shivpal Yadav reaches brother Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence minutes after Akhilesh finalised his candidates' list.
Dec 29, 2016 10:13 pm (IST)
Ateeq Ahmad, Rampal Yadav, Amanmani Tripathi, Shadab Fatima, Narad Roy and OP Singh, who was in Mulayam’s list, find no mention in Akhilesh's list
Dec 29, 2016 9:46 pm (IST)
Dec 29, 2016 9:45 pm (IST)
Dec 29, 2016 9:45 pm (IST)
Dec 29, 2016 9:44 pm (IST)
Dec 29, 2016 9:43 pm (IST)
Dec 29, 2016 9:42 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav's candidates' list:
Dec 29, 2016 9:40 pm (IST)
Akhilesh has given tickets to 171 sitting MLAs, who were overlooked by Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday, and 64 others.
Dec 29, 2016 9:17 pm (IST)
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav releases list of 235 candidate out of the total 403 seats for upcoming UP Assembly elections: ANI
Dec 29, 2016 8:08 pm (IST)
CNN-News18 says Akhilesh Yadav has insisted that his supporters have been accommodated. Sources say he has sent in a fresh list of 167 candidates to the party leadership. The brinkmanship between chacha Shivpal and bhatija Akhilesh has driven a wedge within the party ahead of elections. In a morning meeting with his supporters, Akhilesh promised to back them to the hilt.
Dec 29, 2016 7:32 pm (IST)
The first list included the names of 325 candidates for the 403-seat assembly.
Dec 29, 2016 7:15 pm (IST)
The first list of candidates was announced by state party chief Shivpal Yadav, who is embroiled in a power tussle with nephew Akhilesh, at a hurriedly organised press conference on Wednesday. The CM was away touring Bundelkhand then.
Dec 29, 2016 7:13 pm (IST)
With Akhilesh Yadav reportedly to planning to field his own candidates, the Samajwadi Party appears headed for an open war. Akhilesh is said to be have arrived at the decision after meeting his loyalists who were denied a place by party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in the first list.
Dec 29, 2016 7:10 pm (IST)
Shivpal Singh Yadav reaches SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence for a meeting (ANI)
Dec 29, 2016 6:25 pm (IST)
Dec 29, 2016 6:24 pm (IST)
Dec 29, 2016 6:20 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav is not upset at all, he is our leader: CP Rai, SP leader
Dec 29, 2016 6:20 pm (IST)
It is Mulayam Singh's authority to release the list of candidates: CP Rai, Samajwadi Party leader
Dec 29, 2016 6:06 pm (IST)
Dec 29, 2016 5:57 pm (IST)
The people of Uttar Pradesh is with Akhilesh Yadav: MLC Sunil Sajan, Akhilesh Suporter
Dec 29, 2016 5:36 pm (IST)
Dec 29, 2016 5:35 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav likely to announce his own list of candidates for UP polls, says SP MLA Indal Singh after CM's meeting with those denied tickets (PTI)
Dec 29, 2016 2:23 pm (IST)
Shivpal Yadav reached Mulayam’s residence to join the meeting where Akhilesh is already present.
Dec 29, 2016 2:03 pm (IST)
Akhilesh meeting with his father and party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav underway.
Dec 29, 2016 1:27 pm (IST)
Akhilesh is not happy with the candidate’s list announced by party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav. Amar Singh can be held responsible for the crisis: SP leader Udayveer Singh
Dec 29, 2016 1:16 pm (IST)
Dec 29, 2016 12:39 pm (IST)
Visuals from the Samajwadi Party meet in Lucknow/Photo Credit: Naveen Lal Suri (Network18)
Dec 29, 2016 12:34 pm (IST)
More Visuals from the Samajwadi Party meet in Lucknow/Photo Credit: Naveen Lal Suri (Network18)
Dec 29, 2016 12:30 pm (IST)
Visuals from the Samajwadi Party meet in Lucknow/Photo Credit: Naveen Lal Suri (Network18)
Dec 29, 2016 12:22 pm (IST)
Dec 29, 2016 12:08 pm (IST)
Akhilesh is likely to pitch for tickets to those who were not included in the list prepared by Mulayam: Sources
Dec 29, 2016 12:08 pm (IST)
Akhilesh will talk to Mulayam Singh Yadav over candidate’s list: Sources
Dec 29, 2016 11:36 am (IST)
Prominent leaders who are present in the meeting are: Arvind Singh Gope, Abhishek Mishra, Pawan Pandey, Balram Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav
Dec 29, 2016 10:46 am (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav reaches his official residence for the meeting.
Dec 29, 2016 10:12 am (IST)
Dec 29, 2016 9:25 am (IST)
Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh behind Akhilesh-Mulayam rift: Party Sources
Dec 29, 2016 9:20 am (IST)
Party sources said that Akhilesh is likely to sack few others after today’s meeting.
Dec 29, 2016 9:20 am (IST)
The list has no mention of names of several pro-Akhilesh ministers and MLAs including Ram Govind Chaudhary, Pawan Pandey and Arvind Sing Gope.
Dec 29, 2016 9:19 am (IST)
On Wednesday Mulayam ignored Akhilesh's objections to certain names, like Sigbatullah Ansari (jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s brother).
Dec 29, 2016 9:19 am (IST)
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav called a meeting at 11 am after some big names were missing from the candidate’s list announced by Mulayam Singh Yadav.