Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh Yadav Expelled by Mulayam Singh Yadav, Calls Meeting of Loyalists

Event Highlights
Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party for six years on Friday for “anti-party activities”, making a split imminent ahead of assembly elections next year.
Akhilesh aide and Mulayam’s cousin Ram Gopal Yadav was also expelled for six years. The announcement was made by Mulayam and his brother Shivpal Yadav at a press conference in the evening.
The move came a day after Akhilesh released a parallel list of poll candidates against the party’s official list, which ignored Akhilesh and his supporters.
Akhilesh, who was said be upset but calm, has called a meeting of his loyalists at 9:30am tomorrow. Shivpal, who is embroiled in a bitter power tussle with the CM, has warned party leaders against attending the meet.
Here's a recap of the day's developments:
Banda (UP): Akhilesh Yadav's supporters stage protest over his expulsion from the party for 6 years, raise slogans against Shivpal Yadav pic.twitter.com/FsRVVc1Dzj— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
Lucknow: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav greets his supporters gathered outside his residence as his convoy leaves from the residence pic.twitter.com/Dij8hrxvlA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
Lucknow: UP DGP Javeed Ahmed reaches CM Akhilesh Yadav's residence to meet him. pic.twitter.com/XEqlOiSdDq— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
Morally Akhilesh Yadav must resign immediately. SP Govt had failed: Yogi Adityanath, BJP on expulsion of UP CM from SP for 6 yrs pic.twitter.com/yKKNzm8LZw— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
Latest Developments
1. Akhilesh loyalist Gomti Yadav says the UP CM told him he would not resign. He will stay on till his last day in power.
2. Yadav says Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee called Akhilesh and offered support, saying “you are like my brother.”
3. Workers throng Akhilesh’s office residence, shouting slogans against Shivpal. Over 100 MLAs of SP already at Akhilesh’s house
4. Self-immolation bids reported as crowds turn emotional at the expulsion of Akhilesh. Stampede-like situation.
5. State DGP Javed Ahmed summoned to Mulayam’s residence. Security at the party supremo’s house beefed up
6. Raj Bhawan keeping a close eye on developments. No communication has been made to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik so far from either the Mulayam camp or Akhilesh camp
7. Akhilesh has called for a meeting of his loyalists at his house at 9.30 am on Saturday. Mulayam had earlier called a meeting at 10.30 am
8. Akhilesh could address media tonight. He has already called for a national council meeting on January 1 where a resolution to remove Shivpal as state president of SP could be moved. The meeting has already been called unconstitutional by Mulayam.
Apne suna hoga 'baap bada na bhaiya,' yahan samajh mei nhi aa paa raha hai ki 'beta bada na bhaiya': S Trivedi on UP CM's expulsion from SP pic.twitter.com/4upTI6BKZC— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
There is situation of pol instability in UP,it's worrisome for democracy;we dont comment on internal division of any party-RS Surjewala,Cong pic.twitter.com/h9rGHPhLDh— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Samajwadi Party itself has to solve its internal feud. If there is a democratic government and at times of political instability will lead BJP to try and enter from the back door and after that they will have to face the same defeat as they did when they tried to destabilise democracy in Uttarakhand, says Congress leader Randeep Surjewala
Lucknow: Protesters tear down the posters of Shivpal Singh Yadav after Akhilesh Yadav was expelled from the party for 6 years pic.twitter.com/MivvuqJpQa— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
In family-centered parties, if the family breaks up, the party also falls apart: Shrikant Sharma, BJP pic.twitter.com/Mhbr0dHTmI— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
#WATCH Supporters gather outside Akhilesh Yadav's residence, raise slogans in his support after SP Chief expelled him for 6 years from party pic.twitter.com/x5OFePsLVD— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
Want to urge party workers to come to RM Lohiya University on Jan 1 at 11am to discuss as to how to stop those doing wrong in party-RG Yadav pic.twitter.com/kdfzVdRvzO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
Ye kehte hain ki humara koi yogdaan nhi, leking jab gairon ki beech vote maangne jana hota hai toh meri hi zaroorat padti hai: RG Yadav pic.twitter.com/sJgd4TGmo6— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
5 Key Takeaways from the Samajwadi Crisis
1. By moving in first and expelling Akhilesh, Mulayam is conveying to the Election Commission that he is in command and the original SP is led by him.
2. The idea is to pre-empt the national convention called by Akhilesh and Ram Gopal on January 1 where Mulayam suspected that Shivpal and he himself could face some action including suspension
3. By reinforcing his position as SP head, Mulayam may have staked his rights on the party name, offices and the all-important cycle symbol should Akhilesh form a new party of his own
4. All eyes are now on Akhilesh who is likely to quit as chief minister and go to the masses as a “martyr to the intrigues of the old-guard”.
5. Mulayam might have the old guard with him, but Akhilesh enjoys the support of the legislature party. It has 223 seats in the 403-member assembly.
Lucknow: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav expelled for six years from Samajwadi Party; Supporters gather outside his residence. pic.twitter.com/KMUms6tzU3— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
MSY is not stupid to commit political suicide before elections. This is to create sympathy for Akhilesh! Huge mistake to underestimate this— Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) December 30, 2016
2 sitting Chief Ministers suspended from their own parties in 2 days. Arunachal CM & Akhilesh Yadav- Indian Politics changes so swiftly— Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) December 30, 2016
By expelling Akhilesh, Mulayam has cut his nose to spite his face. Who would've thought it would come to this, that too on election eve!— Kunal Pradhan (@_kunal_pradhan) December 30, 2016
Netaji ko party ke samvidhaan ka thik se malaaum nahi hai: Ram Gopal Yadav pic.twitter.com/3XYe6INqhW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
Yadav expelled Yadav from party because he sided with a Yadav to oppose another Yadav close to Yadav. That's how Indian democracy works!— Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) December 30, 2016
Ever seen a human bomb holding a live press conf? Watch #MulayamSinghYadav now. Ok, a political human bomb, but as self-destructive as RDX— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) December 30, 2016
Lucknow: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav expelled for six years from Samajwadi Party; Supporters gather outside his residence. pic.twitter.com/s0TbWY1ObW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
Akhilesh kya maafi mangega woh toh ladta hai, pita (father) manta hoga toh dekha jayega: SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/LUrivS0Zzy— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
Maine akele hi party banaya thi; Inka kya yogdaan hain? Ram Gopal aur Akhilesh Yadav party khatam kar rahe hain: Mulayam Singh Yadav— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
I appeal to the workers not to participate in the special session called, it will be disobedience. I do not want to take action against anyone. For now, I have just expelled him for 6 years, I will take more strict action against him. He is ending CM's future and CM is not understanding it. Who made khilesh the CM? I made Akhilesh CM, says Mulayam Singh
Ram Gopal Yadav suspended from the party for six years for indiscipline: SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/qVaB6cTHX5— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav addresses media in Lucknow (UP), Shivpal Singh Yadav also present pic.twitter.com/kMV2kgSz64— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
Log netaji ko galat raye deke manchaha faisla kara rahe hain. Lagta hai ab koi samjhauta nahi hoga: Ram Gopal Yadav on Samajwadi Party feud pic.twitter.com/1QMCsv2QoA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav calls for meeting of candidates declared for UP Assembly elections, on 31 Dec at party office in Lucknow— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016
Lucknow:Akhilesh Yadav calls SP's core-group meet at his residence on Kalidas Marg,both youth&senior leaders to take part;to be held shortly— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016