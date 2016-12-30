LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh Yadav Expelled by Mulayam Singh Yadav, Calls Meeting of Loyalists

News18.com | December 30, 2016, 10:50 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party for six years on Friday for “anti-party activities”, making a split imminent ahead of assembly elections next year.

Akhilesh aide and Mulayam’s cousin Ram Gopal Yadav was also expelled for six years. The announcement was made by Mulayam and his brother Shivpal Yadav at a press conference in the evening.

The move came a day after Akhilesh released a parallel list of poll candidates against the party’s official list, which ignored Akhilesh and his supporters.

Akhilesh, who was said be upset but calm, has called a meeting of his loyalists at 9:30am tomorrow. Shivpal, who is embroiled in a bitter power tussle with the CM, has warned party leaders against attending the meet.

Here's a recap of the day's developments:

Dec 30, 2016 11:21 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhi Singh resigns from the post (ANI)


Dec 30, 2016 10:30 pm (IST)

Azam Khan on SP feud: Whatever is happening in the party is not right.


Dec 30, 2016 10:29 pm (IST)

Akhilesh leaves his official residence and moves to his personal residence.


Dec 30, 2016 10:29 pm (IST)

Senior SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agarwal told CNN-News18 that he backs Akhilesh Yadav.


Dec 30, 2016 9:27 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 9:22 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 8:57 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav appeals supporters not to raise slogans against Mulayam Singh Yadav or make any derogatory remarks against him.


Dec 30, 2016 8:56 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav appeals supporters not to raise slogans against Mulayam Singh Yadav or make any derogatory remarks against him.


Dec 30, 2016 8:52 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 8:51 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 8:51 pm (IST)

"It is an intra-party issue. I am keeping a watch on the issue," says Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik


Dec 30, 2016 8:46 pm (IST)

Latest Developments
1. Akhilesh loyalist Gomti Yadav says the UP CM told him he would not resign. He will stay on till his last day in power.
2. Yadav says Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee called Akhilesh and offered support, saying “you are like my brother.”
3. Workers throng Akhilesh’s office residence, shouting slogans against Shivpal. Over 100 MLAs of SP already at Akhilesh’s house
4. Self-immolation bids reported as crowds turn emotional at the expulsion of Akhilesh. Stampede-like situation.
5. State DGP Javed Ahmed summoned to Mulayam’s residence. Security at the party supremo’s house beefed up
6. Raj Bhawan keeping a close eye on developments. No communication has been made to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik so far from either the Mulayam camp or Akhilesh camp
7. Akhilesh has called for a meeting of his loyalists at his house at 9.30 am on Saturday. Mulayam had earlier called a meeting at 10.30 am
8. Akhilesh could address media tonight. He has already called for a national council meeting on January 1 where a resolution to remove Shivpal as state president of SP could be moved. The meeting has already been called unconstitutional by Mulayam.


Dec 30, 2016 8:43 pm (IST)

Must Read: Akhilesh Yadav's Expulsion: A Look at Key Developments
Dec 30, 2016 8:32 pm (IST)

ALSO READ: Here's What Akhilesh's Expulsion Means for SP
Dec 30, 2016 8:26 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 8:23 pm (IST)

SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav has called a meeting at 10:30 am tomorrow (on Saturday).


Dec 30, 2016 8:22 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, a large number of Akhilesh Yadav supporters have reached Mulayam Singh's house. They raise slogans in favour of Akhilesh and against Shivpal Yadav.


Dec 30, 2016 8:20 pm (IST)

ALSO READ: Congress Looking at Long-Term Relationship with Akhilesh, say sources
Dec 30, 2016 8:19 pm (IST)

Over 100 Samajwadi Party MLAs reach Akhilesh Yadav's house.


Dec 30, 2016 8:19 pm (IST)

Shivpal Yadav's effigy burnt by Akhilesh supporters outside Samajwadi Party office.


Dec 30, 2016 8:16 pm (IST)

SP spokesperson Naved Siddique resigns from party.


Dec 30, 2016 8:14 pm (IST)

This is an old fight and the state is suffering, says BJP MLA from Sardhana, Sangeet Som


Dec 30, 2016 8:12 pm (IST)

All party leaders mentioned in Akhilesh and Ram Gopal’s parallel list have been called for a meeting at 9:30 am tomorrow. Shivpal Yadav has warned all party functionaries against attending the meeting.


Dec 30, 2016 8:12 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav has called a meeting at 9:30 am on Saturday. He is likely to call all candidates at his residence in Lucknow.


Dec 30, 2016 8:10 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Daljeet Chowdhary issues high alert across the state.


Dec 30, 2016 8:08 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh is on high alert. Heavy police force deployed outside Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh Yadav's house.


Dec 30, 2016 8:07 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party MLA Gomti Yadav who is close to Akhilesh Yadav told ETV that CM is meeting a large number of supporters at his residence


Dec 30, 2016 8:06 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party MLA Gomti Yadav, who is close to Akhilesh Yadav, told ETV that Akhilesh will lay claim to the cycle symbol.


Dec 30, 2016 7:59 pm (IST)

CM Akhilesh Yadav should resign with immediate effect... Elections should be declared as early as possible, says Bharatiya Janata Party MP Yogi Adityanath


Dec 30, 2016 7:58 pm (IST)

UP Governor Ram Naik to Network 18: At the moment, there is no constitutional crisis in Uttar Pradesh.


Dec 30, 2016 7:57 pm (IST)

I am keeping a close watch on the situation, if there is a constitutional crisis I will take measures accordingly, says UP Governor Ram Naik to Network18


Dec 30, 2016 7:55 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:55 pm (IST)

There is a situation of political instability in UP. It's worrisome for democracy; We don't comment on internal division of any party, says Congress leader Randeep Surjewala


Dec 30, 2016 7:53 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party itself has to solve its internal feud. If there is a democratic government and at times of political instability will lead BJP to try and enter from the back door and after that they will have to face the same defeat as they did when they tried to destabilise democracy in Uttarakhand, says Congress leader Randeep Surjewala


Dec 30, 2016 7:52 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:51 pm (IST)

UP people had already waved Akhilesh off, his expulsion doesn't have much impact: BJP spoksperson Shrikant Sharma


Dec 30, 2016 7:48 pm (IST)

Crowds shouting slogans for Akhilesh Yadav. Many got emotional and broke down.


Dec 30, 2016 7:45 pm (IST)

A large number of Samajwadi Party supporters gather at Akhilesh Yadav's official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg in Lucknow (UP).


Dec 30, 2016 7:37 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:32 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:31 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:30 pm (IST)

People of Uttar Pradesh have learnt a lesson by voting for the party, says BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadauria


Dec 30, 2016 7:29 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav to addresss a press conference at 8 pm


Dec 30, 2016 7:28 pm (IST)

In days to come, the Samajwadi Party will be decimated. The party is divided vertically in all districts. Ticket distribution could be a reason for the split, says BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadauria


Dec 30, 2016 7:27 pm (IST)

It is a shocking incident...If SP is divided, Congress will be benefited, says BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadauria


Dec 30, 2016 7:26 pm (IST)

We have never discussed of any kind of alliance...Haven't met him for so many days...Congress has nothing to do with SP's internal feud, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid


Dec 30, 2016 7:25 pm (IST)

This is saddening. Specially with a party who has build UP. Internal feud is really saddening, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid


Dec 30, 2016 7:22 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav's supporters raise slogans against Amar Singh and Shivpal Yadav


Dec 30, 2016 7:21 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:20 pm (IST)

5 Key Takeaways from the Samajwadi Crisis

1. By moving in first and expelling Akhilesh, Mulayam is conveying to the Election Commission that he is in command and the original SP is led by him.

2. The idea is to pre-empt the national convention called by Akhilesh and Ram Gopal on January 1 where Mulayam suspected that Shivpal and he himself could face some action including suspension

3. By reinforcing his position as SP head, Mulayam may have staked his rights on the party name, offices and the all-important cycle symbol should Akhilesh form a new party of his own

4. All eyes are now on Akhilesh who is likely to quit as chief minister and go to the masses as a “martyr to the intrigues of the old-guard”.

5. Mulayam might have the old guard with him, but Akhilesh enjoys the support of the legislature party. It has 223 seats in the 403-member assembly.


Dec 30, 2016 7:20 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:20 pm (IST)

On moral grounds, Akhilesh should step down as Uttar Pradesh CM, says BJP leader Rita Bahuguna


Dec 30, 2016 7:19 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:18 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav to issue a statement soon.


Dec 30, 2016 7:18 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:17 pm (IST)

When they want someone to ask for vote among non-Yadavs then they call upon Ramgopal Yadav, says Ramgopal Yadav


Dec 30, 2016 7:16 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:16 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:15 pm (IST)

This action against me and CM Akhilesh Yadav is unconstitutional and on wrong grounds, says Ramgopal Yadav


Dec 30, 2016 7:15 pm (IST)

Without any answer of the notice we were expelled. This is unconstitutional...This action is one-sided, says Ramgopal Yadav


Dec 30, 2016 7:14 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:14 pm (IST)

This expulsion is completely unconstitutional. Within half an hour of the notice were issued and we were expelled, says Ramgopal Yadav


Dec 30, 2016 7:13 pm (IST)

This expulsion is totaly unconstitutional, says Ramgopal Yadav


Dec 30, 2016 7:10 pm (IST)

Expelled SP leader Ramgopal Yadav addresses media


Dec 30, 2016 7:10 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:09 pm (IST)

Party and  Mulayam Singh Yadav made Akhilesh CM. He should have realised that. Party has its rules and regulations... Rules have been broken, says Samajwadi Party leader CP Rai


Dec 30, 2016 7:08 pm (IST)

Akhilesh should immediately try to patch up with Mulayam Singh Yadav and get into elections, says Samajwadi Party leader CP Rai


Dec 30, 2016 7:06 pm (IST)

What happened was really unfortunate, says Samajwadi Party leader CP Rai


Dec 30, 2016 7:04 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:01 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 7:00 pm (IST)

Infighting in Samajwadi Party is a scripted drama to divert people's attention, says BJP


Dec 30, 2016 6:59 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 6:58 pm (IST)

Large number of supporters have gathered outside Akhilesh Yadav's house.


Dec 30, 2016 6:56 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav is set to resign as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister: Sources


Dec 30, 2016 6:54 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav will address a press conference shortly


Dec 30, 2016 6:54 pm (IST)

Ramgopal Yadav is completely spoiling Akhilesh's career, alleges Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:54 pm (IST)

We will decide on who will be SP's CM candidate...party is our priority, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:53 pm (IST)

I am not alone to take decision on the selection of new CM candidate. I will talk to our party people now, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:51 pm (IST)

I will go to any extent to save the party, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:51 pm (IST)

I am doing it to save Samajwadi party. I have to save the party now, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:48 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav has been expelled from Samajwadi Party for 6 years... We have to save the party, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:48 pm (IST)

I am not left with any option but to take action against him (Akhilesh), says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:47 pm (IST)

If any MLA MP or party leader attends any meeting called by Ramgopal Yadav on 1st January, I will take action, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:45 pm (IST)

Akhilesh is not even consulting me at all, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:45 pm (IST)

In history, No a father has ever made his son a CM....it is not that I am unwell, I am still fit, despite that I made Akhilesh CM, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:44 pm (IST)

I appeal to the workers not to participate in the special session called, it will be disobedience. I do not want to take action against anyone. For now, I have just expelled him for 6 years, I will take more strict action against him. He is ending CM's future and CM is not understanding it. Who made khilesh the CM? I made Akhilesh CM, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:44 pm (IST)

CM Akhilesh is not able to understand that Ramgopal was damaging his future...It was I who made him CM, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:44 pm (IST)

I appeal to all the SP members not to join this national convention, I don't want to take any action against anybody, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:44 pm (IST)

Just think...a special conference in just one day. How is that possible? He didn't take my permission. He didn't ask me about it. I got to know it from media that a special session has been called upon, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:44 pm (IST)

No one has the right to call for a nattional executive meet other than party Chief; By doing this Ramgopal has hurt party's interest, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:41 pm (IST)

Akhilesh has failed to understand. Ramgopal is spoiling his career. A CM always remains away from controversies, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:39 pm (IST)

Ramgopal Yadav has weakened the party just before the elections. He is ending the Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's future, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:36 pm (IST)

Ramgopal Yadav has been expelled from Samajwadi Party for 6 years, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:36 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 6:36 pm (IST)

Mulayam says Ramgopal Yadav has done gross indiscipline in the party.


Dec 30, 2016 6:34 pm (IST)

Ramgopal Yadav you had called a National Conference meet of Samajwadi Workers today, you know that any of such decision without the Samajwadi chief's permission is legal: Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:32 pm (IST)

I have issued a showcause notice to Ramgopal Yadav for "anti-party statements" and calling in an emergency conference on Jan 1, 2017, says Mulayam Singh


Dec 30, 2016 6:31 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 6:13 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav to address media shortly.


Dec 30, 2016 6:02 pm (IST)

ALSO READ: Mulayam Has Cemented Akhilesh's Future By Playing it in Public
Dec 30, 2016 5:25 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle and party leader Ramgopal Yadav receive showcause notice from Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh for issuing anti-party statements.


Dec 30, 2016 3:33 pm (IST)

The party is together and with Mulayam Singh Yadav. Those who are with netaji will win the elections: SP leader Beni Prasad Verma


Dec 30, 2016 3:31 pm (IST)

Within few days things will be clear on who will contest on which symbol: Ramgopal


Dec 30, 2016 3:11 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 2:21 pm (IST)

Arvind Singh Gope is the Rural Development minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government and known to be close to the CM.


Dec 30, 2016 2:20 pm (IST)

Beni Prasad Verma’s son Rakesh Verma has been given ticket by Mulayam from Ramagar in Barabanki by replacing Arvind Singh Gope.


Dec 30, 2016 2:15 pm (IST)

Rajya Sabha member of Samajwadi Party, Beni Prasad Verma reaches Mulayam’s residence.


Dec 30, 2016 1:26 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 1:12 pm (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav to meet all 395 candidates at 10.30 AM on Saturday: Sources


Dec 30, 2016 1:05 pm (IST)

I support the list prepared by Akhilesh Yadav: SP National General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav


Dec 30, 2016 12:50 pm (IST)

CM Akhilesh Yadav has assured all support to us and I have faith on him: Gomti Yadav


Dec 30, 2016 12:50 pm (IST)

Our leader is Akhilesh Yadav and I will contest on his name and face: Gomti Yadav MLA from Bakshi Kaa Talab seat in Lucknow


Dec 30, 2016 12:49 pm (IST)

Akhilesh will go to any extent to put forward his point to Mulayam: Sources


Dec 30, 2016 11:59 am (IST)

Shivpal Yadav meets Mulayam Singh Yadav to discuss fresh political developments.


Dec 30, 2016 10:53 am (IST)
Why Mulayam Ruled Out Poll Alliance with Congress in Uttar Pradesh
Dec 30, 2016 10:40 am (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 9:58 am (IST)

An entire bucket of water gets polluted by a drop of urine. So is the case with sp (reference probably to Amar Singh): Azam


Dec 30, 2016 9:57 am (IST)

It's more important to protect the party and socialism rather than who will become the Chief Minister: Azam Khan


Dec 30, 2016 9:57 am (IST)

It's like giving up to BJP on a platter. Senior party leaders should resolve differences: Azam


Dec 30, 2016 9:57 am (IST)

Socialism and democracy both are in tears today, Says Azam


Dec 30, 2016 9:57 am (IST)

I am upset with party feud. It is unfortunate: Azam Khan on differences between Akhilesh-Mulayam


Dec 30, 2016 9:56 am (IST)
CM Akhilesh Challenges Mulayam With Parallel List of 235 Candidates

Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.