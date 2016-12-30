Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh Yadav Expelled by Mulayam Singh Yadav, Calls Meeting of Loyalists

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party for six years on Friday for “anti-party activities”, making a split imminent ahead of assembly elections next year.

Akhilesh aide and Mulayam’s cousin Ram Gopal Yadav was also expelled for six years. The announcement was made by Mulayam and his brother Shivpal Yadav at a press conference in the evening.

The move came a day after Akhilesh released a parallel list of poll candidates against the party’s official list, which ignored Akhilesh and his supporters.

Akhilesh, who was said be upset but calm, has called a meeting of his loyalists at 9:30am tomorrow. Shivpal, who is embroiled in a bitter power tussle with the CM, has warned party leaders against attending the meet.

Here's a recap of the day's developments: