Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh Yadav Gets to Ride 'Cycle', Mulayam Loses out

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has upstaged his father Mulayam Singh and won the battle for party symbol, with the Election Commission deciding 'Cycle' in favour of Akhilesh.
Election Commission says group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use the 'Bicycle' symbol
There is a now a possible talk of alliance with Congress.
Jan 16, 2017 7:56 pm (IST)
We will contest elections under the leadership of Mulayam Singh Yadav, says Akhilesh Yadav
Announcement of alliance with the Congress and RLD likely to be held in the next 48 hours: Source
Jan 16, 2017 7:53 pm (IST)
Getting the cycle symbol is also an emotional issue for Akhilesh Yadav since it's the party made by his father that's why he instantly left to meet Netaji after he heard about the EC order: Source
Jan 16, 2017 7:52 pm (IST)
The EC took the right decision as they (Mulayam camp) did not have any supporting documents to claim symbol and party name, says Ramgopal Yadav
Jan 16, 2017 7:51 pm (IST)
Election Commission has taken a judicious decision in record time, says Congress spokesman R P N Singh
Jan 16, 2017 7:50 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh should bless to Akhilesh Yadav, says Lalu Prasad
Jan 16, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh its your party. Don't keep fighting, says Lalu Prasad Yadav
Jan 16, 2017 7:36 pm (IST)
I congratulate Akhilesh and appeal Mulayam Singh that its election of the country not UP, says Lalu Prasad Yadav
Jan 16, 2017 7:33 pm (IST)
Samajwadi Party's fight has ended: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reacts after Election Commission gives Cycle Symbol to Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 16, 2017 7:30 pm (IST)
28 members of SP National Executive, 15 MPs, 205 MLAs and 56 MLCs supported Akhilesh Yadav.
Jan 16, 2017 7:27 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav did not file affidavit of any Member of Parliament or state legislature or of any delegate to claim any support for his group, says EC
Jan 16, 2017 7:26 pm (IST)
Ramgopal Yadav hopes a grand alliance will be formed to fight elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Jan 16, 2017 7:25 pm (IST)
Akhilesh faction welcomes EC order, says it is just.
Jan 16, 2017 7:22 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav goes to meet Mulayam Singh at his residence in Lucknow.
Jan 16, 2017 7:19 pm (IST)
All the conspiracies have failed. We will now fight the election under Akhilesh Yadav: Udayeevr Singh, Akhilesh camp
Jan 16, 2017 7:18 pm (IST)
Akhilesh has always got blessings of Mulayam Singh Yadav, says Naresh Uttam, SP state president
Jan 16, 2017 7:16 pm (IST)
I am ready to step away if Congress decides to go with an alliance with Akhilesh, says Sheila Dikshit
Jan 16, 2017 7:15 pm (IST)
I will be happy to to go into alliance with Samajwadi Party if high command decides, says Sheila Dikshit
Jan 16, 2017 7:12 pm (IST)
Akhilesh is now the owner of Samajwadi Party: Sheila Dikshit to CNN-News18
Jan 16, 2017 7:11 pm (IST)
Shivpal Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence.
Jan 16, 2017 7:06 pm (IST)
Mulayam had said earlier that he will even go to the court for seeking Cycle symbol.
Jan 16, 2017 7:02 pm (IST)
The group led by Akhilesh is the SP and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol Bicycle, says EC
Jan 16, 2017 7:00 pm (IST)
We just want to go back to Lucknow now and win the elections, says Ramgopal Yadav
Jan 16, 2017 6:59 pm (IST)
Alliance will happen with Congress and RLD (Mahaghatbandhan), says Ramgopal Yadav
Jan 16, 2017 6:57 pm (IST)
I thank the people of Uttar Pradesh for believing in us and request them to support Akhilesh in coming back to power, says Ramgopal Yadav
Jan 16, 2017 6:57 pm (IST)
I want to thank the EC for the decision...We will release the final list of candidates shortly, says Ramgopal Yadav
Jan 16, 2017 6:56 pm (IST)
Akhilesh will take the final decision on coalition, says Ramgopal Yadav
Jan 16, 2017 6:55 pm (IST)
We welcome the EC decision, says Ramgopal Yadav
Jan 16, 2017 6:53 pm (IST)
Election Commission gives Samajwadi Party's Cycle symbol to Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 16, 2017 3:48 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav's nameplate as National President put below Mulayam Singh Yadav's nameplate of the same designation at SP office in Lucknow.
We tried to save the party but we could not: Madhukar Jetley, SP leader
Jan 16, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)
Why Mulayam should not contest elections against Akhilesh Yadav. This party has been found by him: Madhukar Jetley, SP leader
Jan 16, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)
Jan 16, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav will never allow communal power to enter UP. BJP is using Ram Gopal Yadav to create a rift in the party: Deepak Mishra (Mulayam Singh Yadav Camp)
Jan 16, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)
It is a tragic day for the party: Juhie Singh, SP (Akhilesh Camp) on Mulayam contesting against Akhilesh
Jan 16, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)
I am ready for battle in the court for cycle symbol: Mulayam
Jan 16, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav camp to Contest Against Son Akhilesh in the upcoming state polls.
Jan 16, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)
I will seek people’s support to fight against Akhilesh. He is hobnobbing with rivals: Mulayam to party workers.
Jan 16, 2017 1:20 pm (IST)
I will contest the upcoming state elections, Says Mulayam to party workers.
Jan 16, 2017 1:20 pm (IST)
Large number of Akhilesh and Mulayam supporters present ay Samajwadi Party office.
Jan 16, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)
We will accept whatever the Election Commission decides: Mulayam Singh Yadav
Jan 16, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)
Akhilesh gave an impression that SP is an anti-Muslim party: Mulayam
Jan 16, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)
Party will suffer due to rift in the upcoming elections: Mulayam
Jan 16, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)
I tried to convince and make Akhilesh realise his mistakes but he didn't pay attention. He came once but left without listening to me properly: Mulayam to party workers
Jan 16, 2017 1:12 pm (IST)
I have given my representation to Election Commission and the final decision will come at 4 pm: Mulayam to party workers
Jan 16, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav is addressing workers in Lucknow to chalk out strategy to resolve rift in the party.
Jan 16, 2017 11:00 am (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav camp released first list of candidates for Uttarakhand state polls.
Jan 16, 2017 10:31 am (IST)
Election Commission is likely to announce its decision over cycle symbol after 12 PM.
Jan 16, 2017 10:15 am (IST)
Election Commission may give order on Samajwadi Party’s cycle symbol Today.