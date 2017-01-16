Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh Yadav Gets to Ride 'Cycle', Mulayam Loses out

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has upstaged his father Mulayam Singh and won the battle for party symbol, with the Election Commission deciding 'Cycle' in favour of Akhilesh.

Election Commission says group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use the 'Bicycle' symbol

There is a now a possible talk of alliance with Congress.

