Samajwadi Party Live: EC Likely to Decide Fate of 'Cycle' Symbol Today

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce its decision on Monday to settle dispute in Samajwadi Party (SP) over control its election symbol, 'cycle'.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav have been asserting their respective claims over the party's election symbol.

The Commission has to settle the matter before Tuesday (January 17) when the process of nomination begins for the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh to be held on February 11, provided the two sides proceed accordingly.