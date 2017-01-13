LIVE NOW
Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh Inches Closer to Congress, Mulayam Meets EC

News18.com | January 13, 2017, 11:58 AM IST
A SP source in Akhilesh Yadav camp told CNN News18's Marya Shakil that talks were on with Congress for an alliance at the leadership level.

They are also talking to the RLD. The faction is willing to give 75-80 seats to Congress and 20 to RLD.

Mulayam Singh Yadav camp had got in touch with Ajit Singh of RLD but Ajit Singh sent a representative to meet Mulayam, he didn't come personally.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed January 13 as the date of hearing of SP feud led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav to settle the dispute over control of the party and its election symbol, 'cycle'.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Akhilesh group is willing to give 20 seats to RLD, however they are demanding 30-36 seats, talks on with Jayant Chaudhury: Sources


Akhilesh group is ready to give 75-80 seats to Congress but the congress wants 115, definitely nothing less than 100: Sources 


MLAs also requested Akhilesh that the seat sharing talks shouldn't be stuck on number of seats: Sources


SP MLAs have told Akhilesh Yadav that minority confidence is top priority hence ensure that: Sources 


Talks with Congress at the leadership level is on. Akhilesh Yadav directly in touch with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi: Sources to CNN-News 18's Marya Shakil


Naresh Aggarwal reaches Ram Gopal Yadav residence


All Akhilesh camp members are at Ram Gopal Yadav residence . Naresh Aggarwal expected


Mulayam Singh Yadav himself is likely to be present during the hearing. Accompanied by Shivpal Yadav and Ambika Chowdhry.


Cycle or No Cycle, Team Akhilesh Gears up for Uttar Pradesh Elections
SJP(R)'s current president, Kamal Morarka, has offered Akhilesh Yadavthe option of contesting the assembly polls on the party's tree symbol


The Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) (SJP-R) could come to Akhilesh Yadav's rescue in case the SP's symbol is frozen+ by the EC


Akhilesh Yadav  has also plan B in place in case SP's cycle symbol is frozen by Election Commission


Mulayam Singh Yadav wil take a final call after EC's decision. In case symbol is freezed, Lok Dal's proposal will be of importance. 


Lok Dal had been Mulayam Singh Yadav's party till mid 80's. It's symbol has a political recall value


Sources say Lok Dal leaders have agreed to give post of national president to Mulayam Singh Yadav and thereby all rights of symbol allotment to him


 Two rounds of meeting was held between Lok Dal president Sunil Singh and Mulayam, Shivpal and Amar Singh in Delhi on Thursday and Friday


There is a chance that Mulayam Singh Yadav could go with Lok Dal's symbol of Farmer ploughing the field incase cycle symbol is frozen by Election Commission


