Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh Inches Closer to Congress, Mulayam Meets EC

A SP source in Akhilesh Yadav camp told CNN News18's Marya Shakil that talks were on with Congress for an alliance at the leadership level.

They are also talking to the RLD. The faction is willing to give 75-80 seats to Congress and 20 to RLD.

Mulayam Singh Yadav camp had got in touch with Ajit Singh of RLD but Ajit Singh sent a representative to meet Mulayam, he didn't come personally.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed January 13 as the date of hearing of SP feud led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav to settle the dispute over control of the party and its election symbol, 'cycle'.

Stay tuned for live updates: