Samajwadi Party Live: EC Reserves Its Order on 'Cycle' Symbol

The Election Commission (EC) has reserved its order on Samajwadi Party's symbol 'Cycle' after Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Akhilesh Yadav camps argued before the poll body to stake claim over it.

The Commission has told both the sides that a judgement will be delivered at the earliest as the process of filing nominations for the phase one of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will begin on January 17.

Citing past precedents, Election Symbol Order of 1968 and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, including Section 29A, the Akhilesh camp argued that since the numbers are stacked in favour of the CM, the symbol should go to him.