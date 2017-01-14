LIVE NOW
Samajwadi Party Live: EC Reserves Its Order on 'Cycle' Symbol

News18.com | January 14, 2017, 10:19 AM IST
Event Highlights

The Election Commission (EC) has reserved its order on Samajwadi Party's symbol 'Cycle' after Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Akhilesh Yadav camps argued before the poll body to stake claim over it.

The Commission has told both the sides that a judgement will be delivered at the earliest as the process of filing nominations for the phase one of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will begin on January 17.

Citing past precedents, Election Symbol Order of 1968 and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, including Section 29A, the Akhilesh camp argued that since the numbers are stacked in favour of the CM, the symbol should go to him.

Jan 14, 2017 10:32 am (IST)

Both sides (Akhilesh and Mulayam) staked claim on the election symbol. No one argued for freezing the symbol on Friday.


Jan 14, 2017 10:30 am (IST)

The process of filing nominations for the phase one of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will begin on January 17.


Jan 14, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

Mulayam camp, represented by senior advocate and former Solicitor General Mohan Parasaran said since there is "no vertical split in the party, the Commission lacks jurisdiction to allocate symbol to one of the groups.


Jan 14, 2017 10:22 am (IST)

The Akhilesh camp – based on Election Symbol Order of 1968 and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, including Section 29A - argued that since the numbers are stacked in favour of the CM, the symbol should go to him.


Jan 14, 2017 9:58 am (IST)

People in Uttar Pradesh wants 'mangal' not 'dangal' no matter with what symbol Saifai family contests elections, people will oust them (Samajwadi Party): KP Maurya, BJP, UP President


Jan 14, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

Soon differences will be sorted out and both Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav will campaign together: Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Bhatia said.


Election Commission (EC) has reserved its order on Samajwadi Party’s ‘Cycle’ symbol. 


