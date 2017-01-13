Samajwadi Party Live: No Rift in SP, Mulayam Singh Yadav Tells Election Commission

The Election Commission on Friday reserved its order on the ongoing dispute between Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and CM Akhilesh Yadav over Samajwadi Party symbol 'cycle' after a four-hour hearing.

During the first part of the hearing, the Akhilesh camp argued that the majority of MPs, MLAs and MLCs as well as the SP delegates are with the Chief Minister.

Later in the day, Mulayam is learnt to have told the Election Commission that there is no split in the party, only “administrative dispute” which he can sort out as party chief.

The feud reached the poll panel as the Akhilesh faction is inching closer to an alliance with the Congress.

Here are the highlights from the day: