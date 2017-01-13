Samajwadi Party Live: No Rift in SP, Mulayam Singh Yadav Tells Election Commission

The Election Commission on Friday reserved its order on the ongoing dispute between Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and CM Akhilesh Yadav over Samajwadi Party symbol 'cycle' after a four-hour hearing.
During the first part of the hearing, the Akhilesh camp argued that the majority of MPs, MLAs and MLCs as well as the SP delegates are with the Chief Minister.
Later in the day, Mulayam is learnt to have told the Election Commission that there is no split in the party, only “administrative dispute” which he can sort out as party chief.
The feud reached the poll panel as the Akhilesh faction is inching closer to an alliance with the Congress.
Here are the highlights from the day:
Jan 13, 2017 5:44 pm (IST)
Gauri, one of the lawyers representing Mulayam Singh Yadav says, "Mulayam has made it clear to the EC that there is no split in the party... Akhilesh camp has not made submission to suggest party is split... Mulayam Singh continues to be the sole claimant of cycle symbol since he is the national president."
Jan 13, 2017 5:41 pm (IST)
Juhie Singh, SP leader tells CNN News18, "We want to fight upcoming elections under Akhilesh's leadership... We are sure that the EC will take a decision in a couple of days... If we don't get the cycle symbol, we shall look for alternatives."
Jan 13, 2017 5:36 pm (IST)
On the other hand, Madhukar Jetley, an Akhilesh loyalist tells CNN-NEWS18 that it is a worry for the party as they are loosing time.
Jan 13, 2017 5:35 pm (IST)
SP leader CP Rai, who is a Mulayam loyalist, says, "Mulayam is the president and now the EC should decide, and the party symbol should stay with Mulayam."
Jan 13, 2017 5:32 pm (IST)
"The arguments went on for about 5 and half hours... The EC has informed us that it will give its verdict in due time," says Kapil Sibal who is representing Akhilesh faction.
Jan 13, 2017 5:24 pm (IST)
Election Commission has kept its order reserved in Akhilesh-Mulayam battle for SP symbol, cycle. The hearing lasted for over four hours.
Jan 13, 2017 5:15 pm (IST)
Sources tell CNN-News18, "Mulayam Singh Yadav is argue through his counsel before the commission that there is no split in the party. Only internal administrative dispute exists which he as party president will sort out."
Jan 13, 2017 2:10 pm (IST)
Hearing in Election Commission on Samajwadi Party's case adjourned for lunch, to resume at 3 PM.
Jan 13, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav likely to leave for Lucknow by evening
Jan 13, 2017 11:59 am (IST)
Jan 13, 2017 11:53 am (IST)
Jan 13, 2017 11:52 am (IST)
Jan 13, 2017 11:51 am (IST)
Jan 13, 2017 11:51 am (IST)
Akhilesh group is willing to give 20 seats to RLD, however they are demanding 30-36 seats, talks on with Jayant Chaudhury: Sources
Jan 13, 2017 11:46 am (IST)
Akhilesh group is ready to give 75-80 seats to Congress but the congress wants 115, definitely nothing less than 100: Sources
Jan 13, 2017 11:43 am (IST)
MLAs also requested Akhilesh that the seat sharing talks shouldn't be stuck on number of seats: Sources
Jan 13, 2017 11:34 am (IST)
SP MLAs have told Akhilesh Yadav that minority confidence is top priority hence ensure that: Sources
Jan 13, 2017 11:29 am (IST)
Talks with Congress at the leadership level is on. Akhilesh Yadav directly in touch with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi: Sources to CNN-News 18's Marya Shakil
Jan 13, 2017 11:25 am (IST)
Naresh Aggarwal reaches Ram Gopal Yadav residence
Jan 13, 2017 10:59 am (IST)
Jan 13, 2017 10:57 am (IST)
All Akhilesh camp members are at Ram Gopal Yadav residence . Naresh Aggarwal expected
Jan 13, 2017 10:45 am (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav himself is likely to be present during the hearing. Accompanied by Shivpal Yadav and Ambika Chowdhry.
Jan 13, 2017 9:41 am (IST)
Jan 13, 2017 9:28 am (IST)
SJP(R)'s current president, Kamal Morarka, has offered Akhilesh Yadavthe option of contesting the assembly polls on the party's tree symbol
Jan 13, 2017 9:27 am (IST)
The Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) (SJP-R) could come to Akhilesh Yadav's rescue in case the SP's symbol is frozen+ by the EC
Jan 13, 2017 9:26 am (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav has also plan B in place in case SP's cycle symbol is frozen by Election Commission
Jan 13, 2017 9:14 am (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav wil take a final call after EC's decision. In case symbol is freezed, Lok Dal's proposal will be of importance.
Jan 13, 2017 9:14 am (IST)
Lok Dal had been Mulayam Singh Yadav's party till mid 80's. It's symbol has a political recall value
Jan 13, 2017 9:13 am (IST)
Sources say Lok Dal leaders have agreed to give post of national president to Mulayam Singh Yadav and thereby all rights of symbol allotment to him
Jan 13, 2017 9:13 am (IST)
Two rounds of meeting was held between Lok Dal president Sunil Singh and Mulayam, Shivpal and Amar Singh in Delhi on Thursday and Friday
Jan 13, 2017 9:12 am (IST)
There is a chance that Mulayam Singh Yadav could go with Lok Dal's symbol of Farmer ploughing the field incase cycle symbol is frozen by Election Commission