Samajwadi Party: I am Still Party Boss, Says Mulayam

News18.com | January 8, 2017, 7:31 PM IST
I am still the party president of the Samajwadi Party and Shivpal Yadav is the party’s state president, Mulayam Singh Yadav said on Sunday. “Akhilesh is the CM,” he said.

Mulayam’s press conference came a day after his son Akhilesh’s faction submitted affidavits to the Election Commission, claiming the Samajwadi Party's 'cycle' symbol. The Mulayam faction has time till Monday to do the same.

Mulayam and his brother Shivpal reached the national capital on Sunday morning and are expected to meet Election Commission officials on Monday.

Here's a recap of Mulayam's press conference:

Jan 8, 2017 6:12 pm (IST)

Akhilesh loyalist Ram Gopal submitted signed affidavits by over 4,000 party delegates to the poll panel on Saturday evening.


Jan 8, 2017 6:10 pm (IST)

Mulayam is expected to visit the Election Commission office on Monday. He reached Delhi with brother Shivpal Yadav on Sunday morning.


The Mulayam faction has time till Monday to submit affidavits to the Election Commission to claim the party’s cycle symbol.

Ram Gopal Yadav was suspended for six years. Therefore, he doesn’t have any right to convene national conventions. I am the President of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh is CM and Shivpal Yadav is UP Party President: Mulayam Singh Yadav 


Meetings called by Ram Gopal Yadav are unconstitutional: Mulayam Singh Yadav 


