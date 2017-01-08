Samajwadi Party: I am Still Party Boss, Says Mulayam

I am still the party president of the Samajwadi Party and Shivpal Yadav is the party’s state president, Mulayam Singh Yadav said on Sunday. “Akhilesh is the CM,” he said.

Mulayam’s press conference came a day after his son Akhilesh’s faction submitted affidavits to the Election Commission, claiming the Samajwadi Party's 'cycle' symbol. The Mulayam faction has time till Monday to do the same.

Mulayam and his brother Shivpal reached the national capital on Sunday morning and are expected to meet Election Commission officials on Monday.

Here's a recap of Mulayam's press conference: