Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh has Turned Muslims Against SP, Says Mulayam

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said he will contest against his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Singh in the upcoming assembly polls.
"Akhilesh has turned Muslims against the SP," he said. The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce its decision on Monday to settle dispute in Samajwadi Party (SP) over control its election symbol, 'cycle'.
SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav have been asserting their respective claims over the party's election symbol.
Jan 16, 2017 1:52 pm (IST)
Jan 16, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)
We tried to save the party but we could not: Madhukar Jetley, SP leader
Jan 16, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)
Why Mulayam should not contest elections against Akhilesh Yadav. This party has been found by him: Madhukar Jetley, SP leader
Jan 16, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)
Jan 16, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav will never allow communal power to enter UP. BJP is using Ram Gopal Yadav to create a rift in the party: Deepak Mishra (Mulayam Singh Yadav Camp)
Jan 16, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)
It is a tragic day for the party: Juhie Singh, SP (Akhilesh Camp) on Mulayam contesting against Akhilesh
Jan 16, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)
I am ready for battle in the court for cycle symbol: Mulayam
Jan 16, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav to Contest Against Son Akhilesh in the upcoming state polls.
Jan 16, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)
I will seek people’s support to fight against Akhilesh. He is hobnobbing with rivals: Mulayam to party workers.
Jan 16, 2017 1:20 pm (IST)
I will contest the upcoming state elections, Says Mulayam to party workers.
Jan 16, 2017 1:20 pm (IST)
Large number of Akhilesh and Mulayam supporters present ay Samajwadi Party office.
Jan 16, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)
Jan 16, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)
Jan 16, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)
We will accept whatever the Election Commission decides: Mulayam Singh Yadav
Jan 16, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)
Akhilesh gave an impression that SP is an anti-Muslim party: Mulayam
Jan 16, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)
Party will suffer due to rift in the upcoming elections: Mulayam
Jan 16, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)
I tried to convince and make Akhilesh realise his mistakes but he didn't pay attention. He came once but left without listening to me properly: Mulayam to party workers
Jan 16, 2017 1:12 pm (IST)
I have given my representation to Election Commission and the final decision will come at 4 pm: Mulayam to party workers
Jan 16, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav is addressing workers in Lucknow to chalk out strategy to resolve rift in the party.
Jan 16, 2017 11:00 am (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav camp released first list of candidates for Uttarakhand state polls.
Jan 16, 2017 10:31 am (IST)
Election Commission is likely to announce its decision over cycle symbol after 12 PM.
Jan 16, 2017 10:15 am (IST)
Election Commission may give order on Samajwadi Party’s cycle symbol Today.