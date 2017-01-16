Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh has Turned Muslims Against SP, Says Mulayam

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said he will contest against his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Singh in the upcoming assembly polls.

"Akhilesh has turned Muslims against the SP," he said. The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce its decision on Monday to settle dispute in Samajwadi Party (SP) over control its election symbol, 'cycle'.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav have been asserting their respective claims over the party's election symbol.