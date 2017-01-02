Samajwadi Party Live: Mulayam Meets EC, Stakes Claim to Cycle Symbol

Event Highlights
The tussle between two factions -- led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh -- to gain control of the ruling Samajwadi Party in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh became bitter on Monday over the claim for its election symbol, cycle.
The Mulayam camp - his brother Shivpal Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh - on Monday met EC in Delhi to stake claim to party symbol 'çycle' while his son and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh called an urgent meeting of his MLAs and MLCs later in the day.
Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav accompanied by Amar Singh, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Jaya Prada leaves Election Commission pic.twitter.com/ocmeVJNoLi— ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017
Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav accompanied by Amar Singh, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Jaya Prada leaves his residence to visit Election Commission pic.twitter.com/mUO8NqfNDe— ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017
Ram Gopal Yadav's meeting with Election Commission of India fixed for 11:30 AM tomorrow. He had sought time from the ECI earlier.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017
Aajkal har roz UP mein alag alag tarah ke naatak logon ke saamne aa rahe hain, ye dhyaan batane ke liye hai sirf: Amit Shah in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/lASmjJRFTL— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017
Probably cycle symbol will be frozen & both factions will be given ad hoc names & symbols as polls are close:SY Qureshi Ex CEC on SP feud pic.twitter.com/7DClPbOeDZ— ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017
Jaya Prada reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/XvK15dGiGG— ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017
This video of Shivpal Yadav singing on Saturday embedded from news agency ANI
#WATCH: Shivpal Yadav sings 'Kasme waade pyaar wafaa sab baatein hain baaton ka kya, koi kisi ka nahi ye jhoothe, naate hain naaton ka kya' pic.twitter.com/NyXMBWnUMW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Netaji in dono(Amar Singh & Shivpal Yadav) se duur rahiye, ye aapko dubona chahte hain: Naresh Agarwal,SP MP expelled by Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/kA2zRPmwGv— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017
CNN-News 18’s Marya Shakil has this take on the SP drama
The Relevance of Being Mulayam
At 77, Mulayam Singh Yadav is facing the biggest challenge of his life. Though it's still a divided house as to whether the entire SP drama playing out for the last few months is scripted by a father to resurrect his son who for the longest time was criticised for not being in control and being a ‘4.5 CM’.
However, I feel the latest round of family war isn't part of any script. Mulayam Singh Yadav the patriarch of SP, the creator and also its redeemer cannot give space to his son while completely annihilating himself.
Netaji still has dream of being the PM someday. So can this destruction of self, humiliation from his party men and his son be part of any script? A leader from western UP says that Mulayam should have been graceful in his exit. But why should he? If he is very much an agile political mind who still rules the roost. The PM takes his advice on defence front.
The congress and the BJP are both watching the moves and counter moves between the father and the son. The congress is hoping that a weaker SP gives them more elbow room to negotiate with Akhilesh and get more seats to contest. The BJP is worried that in this script and a 4 cornered contest it's not them but the BSP that's the beneficiary.
It's no secret that Mulayam has been against any alliance with the Congress. The reason - he feels that in those districts the party's flag will go down and another party will become relevant and he cannot do that - only because he is the one who created the party.
Lalu Yadav once told me that 'Yadavs love to fight, if they don't have an enemy in sight they fight among themselves to constantly hone up their skills.'
He said the same when SP celebrated 25 years of its existence in Lucknow. But this curse on Yaduvanshis can't mean that a father who is still politically active chooses to enter the vridh ashram stage of his life and become a margdarshak.
Shivpal Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh's residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/iUBEJs6Xmj— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017
Vo kitna netaji ke dil mein hain? Vo toh netaji ka dil todna chahte hain: Kiranmoy Nanda, who was expelled by Mulayam Singh on Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/ad2aNoizRy— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017
Agar Mulayam Singh ji apne dil se mujhe nishkaasit kardein, toh mere liye khed ka vishay hai...aur dal ka mere liye mahatva nahin:Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/emGxT5CeOe— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017
Mulayam Singh ji ne ek baar kaha tha Amar Singh humare dal mein nahin, dil mein hain: Amar Singh #SPfeud pic.twitter.com/qAB0tQIvLz— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017
Agar unke (Mulayam) saath reh ke kabhi nayak bane, toh agar khalnayak bhi bane toh banne ko tayyar hain: Amar Singh on SP Feud pic.twitter.com/8BTFT8S4SN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017
Netaji iss samay rashtriya adhyaksha hai, aage bhi rahenge. Hum netaji ke sath marte dum tak rahenge:Shivpal Yadav arrives in Delhi #SPfeud pic.twitter.com/OM8Ag8D5f0— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017
Samajwadi Party's election symbol is my signature: Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/Xc46bk9oYo— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017
#FLASH: Mulayam Singh Yadav and Amar Singh to visit election Commission at 2 PM today— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017
Media ne hamesha mera sath diya hai, maine koi bhrashtachar ye galat kaam nahi kiya. Ilzaam laga bhi toh SC ne mujhe bari kiya hai: MS Yadav pic.twitter.com/oUz4z7BiYP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017
I am not unwell at all, I am completely healthy: Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/vdbhM9n5fj— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017
... अपने-अपने क्षेत्र मेँ चुनाव की तैयारियोँ मेँ जुटे और जीत हासिल करने के लिए जी-जान से मेहनत करेँ। (2/2)— Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) January 2, 2017
नेताजी के आदेशानुसार समाजवादी पार्टी का 5 जनवरी का अधिवेशन फिलहाल स्थगित किया जाता है। सभी नेता और कार्यकर्ता (1/2)— Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) January 2, 2017
Who’s with Who in Samajwadi Party
The Akhilesh Camp:
207 out of SP’s 229 MLAs and 40 of 60 MLCs besides 100 of 150 district chiefs attended the meet called by Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday.
In the party’s top parliamentary board, all members excluding Amar Singh are with Akhilesh. They are Ravi Verma, Ram Gopal Yadav, Joe Anthony and Kironmoy Nanda.
Of the 5 Lok Sabha MPS which includes Mulayam Singh Yadav, 4 are with Akhilesh
- Ram Gopal Yadav (Uncle)
- Reoti Raman Singh,
- Naresh Agarwal,
- Durga Yadav
- Balram Yadav
- Dharmendra Yadav (MP and cousin)
- Akshay Yadav (MP and cousin)
- Tej Pratap (MP and cousin)
The Mulayam-Shivpal Camp:
- Beni Prasad Verma, Gayatri Prajapati
- Azam Khan has remained neutral, but his enmity with Amar Singh makes him closer to Akhilesh camp
#FLASH: Mulayam Singh Yadav postpones national convention of Samajwadi Party called by him on January 5th says Shivpal Yadav— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017