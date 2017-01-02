LIVE NOW
Samajwadi Party Live: Mulayam Meets EC, Stakes Claim to Cycle Symbol

News18.com | January 2, 2017, 7:06 PM IST
Event Highlights

The tussle between two factions -- led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh -- to gain control of the ruling Samajwadi Party in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh became bitter on Monday over the claim for its election symbol, cycle.

The Mulayam camp - his brother Shivpal Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh - on Monday met EC in Delhi to stake claim to party symbol 'çycle' while his son and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh called an urgent meeting of his MLAs and MLCs later in the day.



Jan 2, 2017 6:41 pm (IST)

Huge posters of UP CM Akhilesh Yadav have been put up in Lucknow. 


Jan 2, 2017 5:39 pm (IST)

Mulayam and others met the Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners on Monday for over half an hour. All aspects were discussed. However, EC cannot take a decision without listening to both parties. The Akhilesh faction is expected to meet the EC on Tuesday: EC Sources

 


Jan 2, 2017 5:22 pm (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 5:17 pm (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Amar Singh and Shivpal Yadav leave EC office. 


Jan 2, 2017 4:34 pm (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Amar Singh and Shivpal Yadav reach EC Office: ANI


Jan 2, 2017 4:31 pm (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 4:31 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Amar Singh leave for Election Commission's Office. 


Jan 2, 2017 4:25 pm (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 3:37 pm (IST)
Cycle Symbol May be Frozen: Former CEC SY Quraishi
Jan 2, 2017 3:37 pm (IST)
I was with Mulayam and will remain with him: Amar Singh
Jan 2, 2017 3:12 pm (IST)

SP is a party which has its own disputes. Here the father and son are at war. The other party is trying to settle the money: PM Narendra Modi at ‘Parivartan Rally’ in Lucknow


Jan 2, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)

Only BJP can bring development in Uttar Pradesh: Rajnath Singh


Jan 2, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)

SP and BSP behind the current situation in Uttar Pradesh: Rajnath Singh at ‘Parivartan Rally’ in Lucknow


Jan 2, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

Probably ‘Cycle’ symbol may be frozen and both factions will be given ad hoc names and symbols as polls are close: SY Qureshi, Ex-CEC on SP feud


Jan 2, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)



Jan 2, 2017 1:06 pm (IST)

Jaya Prada reaches Mulayam Singh's residence.


Jan 2, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)

This video of Shivpal Yadav singing on Saturday embedded from news agency ANI



Jan 2, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)

Mulayam is our leader. He is upset but I will convince him: Akhilesh to his MLAs and supporters


Jan 2, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)
Samajwadi Party Split: The Relevance of Being Mulayam
Jan 2, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav to meet EC officials at 3.30 PM.


Jan 2, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)

CNN-News 18’s Marya Shakil has this take on the SP drama

The Relevance of Being Mulayam

At 77, Mulayam Singh Yadav is facing the biggest challenge of his life. Though it's still a divided house as to whether the entire SP drama playing out for the last few months is scripted by a father to resurrect his son who for the longest time was criticised for not being in control and being a ‘4.5 CM’.

However, I feel the latest round of family war isn't part of any script. Mulayam Singh Yadav the patriarch of SP, the creator and also its redeemer cannot give space to his son while completely annihilating himself.

Netaji still has dream of being the PM someday. So can this destruction of self, humiliation from his party men and his son be part of any script? A leader from western UP says that Mulayam should have been graceful in his exit. But why should he? If he is very much an agile political mind who still rules the roost. The PM takes his advice on defence front.

The congress and the BJP are both watching the moves and counter moves between the father and the son. The congress is hoping that a weaker SP gives them more elbow room to negotiate with Akhilesh and get more seats to contest. The BJP is worried that in this script and a 4 cornered contest it's not them but the BSP that's the beneficiary.

It's no secret that Mulayam has been against any alliance with the Congress. The reason - he feels that in those districts the party's flag will go down and another party will become relevant and he cannot do that - only because he is the one who created the party.

Lalu Yadav once told me that 'Yadavs love to fight, if they don't have an enemy in sight they fight among themselves to constantly hone up their skills.'

He said the same when SP celebrated 25 years of its existence in Lucknow. But this curse on Yaduvanshis can't mean that a father who is still politically active chooses to enter the vridh ashram stage of his life and become a margdarshak.

 


Jan 2, 2017 11:32 am (IST)
Mulayam Postpones Jan 5 National Convention of Samajwadi Party
Jan 2, 2017 11:28 am (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 11:28 am (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

We know party’s constitution: Ram Gopal Yadav after Mulayam termed the National Convention ‘unconstitutional’


Jan 2, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

Shivpal asked supporters to gear up for the UP elections.


Jan 2, 2017 10:59 am (IST)

I have respect and love for Neta ji. I was forced to take strong decisions because of my love and concern for party and family: Akhilesh Yadav


Jan 2, 2017 10:57 am (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 10:57 am (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 10:54 am (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav is meeting his loyalists at his residence: Party sources


Jan 2, 2017 10:52 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party Feud: Mulayam-Akhilesh Take Fight Over 'Cycle' to EC
Jan 2, 2017 10:51 am (IST)



Jan 2, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 10:47 am (IST)

Shivpal Yadav, Amar Singh in Delhi and Mulayam on his way. All of them will meet election commission officials to claim party symbol 'cycle'. 


Jan 2, 2017 10:39 am (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 10:39 am (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

I am with Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mulayam ji had said that Amar Singh mere ‘dal’ main nahi ‘dil’ main hai: Amar Singh at Delhi airport


Jan 2, 2017 10:36 am (IST)

Party symbol belong to Samajwadi Party. I already informed the Election Commission: Mulayam said at Lucknow Airport


Jan 2, 2017 10:30 am (IST)

Shivpal Yadav has reached Delhi, Mulayam on HIS way to Delhi.


Jan 2, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 10:26 am (IST)

Yes I am going to Delhi: Mulayam on his meeting with EC officials


Jan 2, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Thanks to media for being with me. I am an honest man and I was acquitted by the Supreme Court. I am going to Delhi: Mulayam to reporters while rubbishing news of his high blood pressure.


Jan 2, 2017 9:34 am (IST)

Amar Singh and Shivpal Yadav may also move court if required: Party Sources


Jan 2, 2017 9:34 am (IST)

Mulayam cancelled January 5 meeting because he wants to ensure that it doesn't become a case of show of strength as of now: Party Sources


Jan 2, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

Amar Singh set to hold talks with top lawyers in Delhi today in the presence of Shivpal Yadav: Party Sources


Jan 2, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

Amar Singh told categorically by Mulayam that no effort should be left to ensure that Akhilesh doesn't get SP party symbol – Cycle: Party Sources


Jan 2, 2017 9:19 am (IST)

All the MLA and senior leaders are with Akhilesh Yadav. There is a conspiracy to split the party by a section of people. Netaji is surrounded with negative wipes: Naved Siddiqui (Akhilesh’s camp)


Jan 2, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

It is too early to say anything. I have not met Netaji yet. Due to political developments in both side Netaji need some time to settle down. In Election Commission’s record he (Mulayam) is the party president: Madhukar Jetley on SP feud


Jan 2, 2017 9:11 am (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 9:11 am (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 9:08 am (IST)

Who’s with Who in Samajwadi Party

The Akhilesh Camp:

207 out of SP’s 229 MLAs and 40 of 60 MLCs besides 100 of 150 district chiefs attended the meet called by Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday.

In the party’s top parliamentary board, all members excluding Amar Singh are with Akhilesh. They are Ravi Verma, Ram Gopal Yadav, Joe Anthony and Kironmoy Nanda.

Of the 5 Lok Sabha MPS which includes Mulayam Singh Yadav, 4 are with Akhilesh

  • Ram Gopal Yadav (Uncle)
  • Reoti Raman Singh,
  • Naresh Agarwal,
  • Durga Yadav
  • Balram Yadav
  • Dharmendra Yadav (MP and cousin)
  • Akshay Yadav (MP and cousin)
  • Tej Pratap (MP and cousin)

 

The Mulayam-Shivpal Camp:

  • Beni Prasad Verma, Gayatri Prajapati
  • Azam Khan has remained neutral, but his enmity with Amar Singh makes him closer to Akhilesh camp

 

 


Jan 2, 2017 9:00 am (IST)

Jan 2, 2017 8:55 am (IST)

Go back home and fight each other for next five years, SP don’t deserve any single MLA: BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao


Jan 2, 2017 8:53 am (IST)
Akhilesh Supporters Lay Siege to Party HQ in Lucknow, Remove Shivpal's Nameplate
Jan 2, 2017 8:49 am (IST)

Latest update: Mulayam Singh Yadav postponed SP National Convention on January 5.


Jan 2, 2017 8:47 am (IST)

Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh met Mulayam at his Lucknow residence last night.


Jan 2, 2017 8:47 am (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav suffering from high blood pressure: Sources


Jan 2, 2017 8:47 am (IST)

The ‘Cycle’ symbol will play a crucial role in the upcoming state polls because majority of votes will depend on it despite Akhilesh or Mulayam’s immense popularity: Party sources


Jan 2, 2017 8:46 am (IST)

Party symbol ‘Cycle’ is crucial because it represent the actual ‘Samajwadi’: Party sources (Mulayam camp)


Jan 2, 2017 8:46 am (IST)

Mulayam and Akhilesh will approach Election Commission soon to stake claim on party symbol ‘Cycle’.


