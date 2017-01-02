SP Feud : Mulayam Undergoing Health Check-up, Shivpal Visits Him

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday night visited unwell party supremeo and his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow.

Doctors conducted health check-up of Mulayam Singh on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness.

Both Mulayam and Shivpal are going to Delhi on Monday and they may meet the EC there. Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh is also reaching Delhi on the same day.

A day before his visit to Delhi, Mulayam Singh has sent relevant documents to the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, Shivpal Yadav told CNN-NEws18, "Today's convention has no legal sanctity...I am the state president and Mulayam Singh Yadav is the National president."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday named Naresh Uttar as the state chief in place of his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

A furious Mulayam Singh hit back, declaring the pro-Akhilesh meeting illegal and expelling party Vice President Kironmoy Nanda and Rajya Sabha member Naresh Agarwal. Nanda refused to accept the decision.

Here is a round up of the day's events.