SP Feud : Mulayam Undergoing Health Check-up, Shivpal Visits Him

News18.com | January 2, 2017, 12:09 AM IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday night visited unwell party supremeo and his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow.

Doctors conducted health check-up of Mulayam Singh on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness.

Both Mulayam and Shivpal are going to Delhi on Monday and they may meet the EC there. Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh is also reaching Delhi on the same day.

A day before his visit to Delhi, Mulayam Singh has sent relevant documents to the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, Shivpal Yadav told CNN-NEws18, "Today's convention has no legal sanctity...I am the state president and Mulayam Singh Yadav is the National president."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday named Naresh Uttar as the state chief in place of his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

A furious Mulayam Singh hit back, declaring the pro-Akhilesh meeting illegal and expelling party Vice President Kironmoy Nanda and Rajya Sabha member Naresh Agarwal. Nanda refused to accept the decision.

Jan 1, 2017 11:17 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 10:37 pm (IST)

Doctors conduct health check-up of Mulayam Singh Yadav after complaint of uneasiness. Shivpal has gone to his place.


Jan 1, 2017 9:57 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 9:20 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh is also reaching Delhi on Monday.


Jan 1, 2017 8:53 pm (IST)

Both Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal are going to Delhi on Monday, they may go to the EC.


Jan 1, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav sends relevant documents to the Election Commission of India.


Jan 1, 2017 8:51 pm (IST)

Shivpal Yadav to CNN-NEws18: Today's convention has no legal sanctity...I am the state president and Mulayam Singh Yadav is the National president.


Jan 1, 2017 5:54 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 5:42 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 5:38 pm (IST)

Ram Gopal Yadav meeting Samajwadi Party workers at his Saifai residence


Jan 1, 2017 5:14 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 5:11 pm (IST)

Expelled SP national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda tells CNN-News18 that a resolution has been passed and everybody accepts Akhilesh as the leader.  


Jan 1, 2017 4:56 pm (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav expells Kiranmoy Nanda and Naresh Agrawal from Samajwadi Party: ANI


Jan 1, 2017 4:55 pm (IST)

Akhilesh supporters raise slogans leaning to pandemonium at Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow.  


Jan 1, 2017 4:52 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 4:52 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav's supporters lay siege to SP headquarters in Lucknow, forcibly remove Shivpal Yadav's nameplate outside his room: PTI 


Jan 1, 2017 3:31 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)

A large number of Shivpal Yadav supporters gathered in front Akhilesh Yadav’s residence. RAF deployed in the area.


Jan 1, 2017 2:55 pm (IST)

Shivpal supporters in front of CM Akhilesh Yadav’s house/Image courtesy: Ajayendra, Pradesh18 Lucknow


Jan 1, 2017 2:48 pm (IST)

Mulayam’s loyalist MLC Ashu Malik's ‘Y’ security withdrawn by UP government.


Jan 1, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)



Jan 1, 2017 2:33 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 2:33 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 2:12 pm (IST)

Mulayam claims the national parliamentary board met today and endorsed the list of candidates released by him earlier.


Jan 1, 2017 2:12 pm (IST)

Ram Gopal expelled for 6 years by Mulayam.


Jan 1, 2017 2:12 pm (IST)

Mulayam says all resolution passed in today's convention are illegal and unconstitutional.


Jan 1, 2017 2:12 pm (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav has called a national convention on January 5 at same place (at Janeshwar Mishra Park).


Jan 1, 2017 2:10 pm (IST)

Neither of the two sides has approached us. We have no role as of now. Only when a party approaches and files a case, we can intervene: EC sources               


Jan 1, 2017 2:08 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)

Massive security arrangements across Uttar Pradesh.


Jan 1, 2017 1:22 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)

We are ready for a long battle: Mulayam camp


Jan 1, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)
Samajwadi Party's National Convention Proposes Akhilesh Yadav as New President
Jan 1, 2017 1:12 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 12:55 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

SP national convention proposes that Mulayam Singh Yadav be considered as supreme leader of the party and top brass will take guidance from him: Ramgopal Yadav


Jan 1, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)

If there is a conspiracy against Netaji or the party then it will be my responsibility as son to stand against conspirators: Akhilesh


Jan 1, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

If Netaji had asked me to step down from the post of state president then I would have done so: Akhilesh Yadav


Jan 1, 2017 11:53 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 11:52 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 11:48 am (IST)

Will not allow anyone to conspire between me and Netaji: Akhilesh


Jan 1, 2017 11:48 am (IST)

Netaji is My Father and I Am His Son, No One Can Divide Us, Says Akhilesh


Jan 1, 2017 11:45 am (IST)

I will fight against those who are against the party: Akhilesh


Jan 1, 2017 11:44 am (IST)

I think when the government will be formed again, most happy person will be Netaji (Mulayam): Akhilesh


Jan 1, 2017 11:40 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

Akhilesh addressing the national convention


Jan 1, 2017 11:37 am (IST)

National Convention Proposes suspension of Shivpal Yadav as party President and expulsion of Amar Singh from the party.


Jan 1, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

National Convention Proposes Akhilesh's Name as Party President


Jan 1, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Two leaders (hinting towards Shivpal and Amar Singh) conspired and got Akhilesh removed from the post of state president.


Jan 1, 2017 11:31 am (IST)

Tickets were given without any consultation: Ram Gopal Yadav


Jan 1, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

Shivpal was against Akhilesh Yadav’s CM candidature: Ram Gopal


Jan 1, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

Ram Gopal slammed party president Shivpal Yadav for indulging in unconstitutional decision.


Jan 1, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 11:24 am (IST)

Ram Gopal Yadav addressing the rally.


Jan 1, 2017 11:24 am (IST)

Akhilesh reaches venue to attend the meeting despite warned by father Mulayam.

 


Jan 1, 2017 11:14 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 11:14 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav reaches Janeshwar Mishra Park.


Jan 1, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

No idea about Shivpal resignation offer: SP MLC Udayveer Singh


Jan 1, 2017 10:57 am (IST)

Shivpal Yadav offers to resign but there is no official confirmation.


Jan 1, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

Mulayam to take action against those who will attend the party convention: Sources


Jan 1, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav also termed party convention as unconstitutional: Sources


Jan 1, 2017 10:54 am (IST)

Party MP Rewati Raman Singh and senior leader Ahmed Hasan reaches Janeshwar Mishra Park to attend the convention.


Jan 1, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

Shivpal Yadav refused to bow down, issued an official letter terming today’s party convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav as ‘unconstitutional’.


Jan 1, 2017 10:39 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 10:29 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to attend party convention soon.


Jan 1, 2017 9:54 am (IST)

Visual from Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow


Jan 1, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

Latest visuals of party convention in Lucknow. 


Jan 1, 2017 9:41 am (IST)
 

Mulayam Singh Yadav called parliamentary board meeting ahead of national convention.


Jan 1, 2017 9:26 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 9:26 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 9:24 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 9:24 am (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 9:23 am (IST)

