SP Feud : Mulayam Undergoing Health Check-up, Shivpal Visits Him

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday night visited unwell party supremeo and his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow.
Doctors conducted health check-up of Mulayam Singh on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness.
Both Mulayam and Shivpal are going to Delhi on Monday and they may meet the EC there. Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh is also reaching Delhi on the same day.
A day before his visit to Delhi, Mulayam Singh has sent relevant documents to the Election Commission of India.
Meanwhile, Shivpal Yadav told CNN-NEws18, "Today's convention has no legal sanctity...I am the state president and Mulayam Singh Yadav is the National president."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday named Naresh Uttar as the state chief in place of his uncle Shivpal Yadav.
A furious Mulayam Singh hit back, declaring the pro-Akhilesh meeting illegal and expelling party Vice President Kironmoy Nanda and Rajya Sabha member Naresh Agarwal. Nanda refused to accept the decision.
Shivpal Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence in Lucknow as Mulayam's health check was conducted after high blood pressure complaint pic.twitter.com/T62N9gR8ke— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Sometimes to protect the ones you love you must make the right decision. What I did today was a tough decision but one that I had to take. pic.twitter.com/M5xZYEZhii— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 1, 2017
Jiska koi haisiyat nahi hai vo kya kisi ko nikalenge? Kuch log Netaji ko confuse karte hain: Kiranmoy Nanda, who was expelled by MS Yadav pic.twitter.com/coYK1b6k7a— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
#WATCH: Akhilesh supporters dance and celebrate outside SP office in Lucknow after he was elected SP's Pres at today's national executive pic.twitter.com/UvAYKq0ozS— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
January 1, 2017
Latest visuals of ruckus at Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/qCYSy96yNP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Expulsion of Ram Gopal Yadav is still valid and he has no authority to call a National Convention— Shivpal Singh Yadav (@OfficeOfShivpal) January 1, 2017
Ram Gopal Yadav's expulsion has been approved by Samajwadi Party's Parliamentary Board Meeting held at Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence— Shivpal Singh Yadav (@OfficeOfShivpal) January 1, 2017
Mulayam Singh Yadav says some people want to benefit the BJP by insulting him and the same people called today's National Exec Meet pic.twitter.com/1d5YGUlvKV— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Mulayam Singh Yadav expels Ramgopal Yadav for 6 years from Samajwadi Party— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Mulayam Singh Yadav has called Samajwadi Party convention on January 5 in Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow: Sources— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Lucknow: Shivpal Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence pic.twitter.com/vInRm4T9Gt— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Police and RAF personnel deployed outside Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/oKI22ribNv— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Main samajhta hoon Mulayam Singh ji ki sehmati hai aur unki marzi se hua hai: Ravidas Mehrotra,UP minister on Akhilesh Yadav next SP chief pic.twitter.com/ApAZIB7tsK— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
SP MP Amar Singh leaves for Delhi from London, will meet Mulayam Singh Yadav in Delhi tomorrow: Sources— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Agar aap ko ye saare prastaav manzoor hain to haath utha kar samarthan dijiye:Ramgopal Yadav pic.twitter.com/L7iwdN6C6I— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Mulayam Singh ji ko party ka sarvoch rehnuma banaya jaaye aur unse marg darshan praapt karte rahien: Ramgopal Yadav— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Janta ko vishvaas hai Akhilesh Yadav ke netritv mein pradesh aage badhega: Ravidas Mehrotra,UP Minister pic.twitter.com/d051csavqK— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Akhilesh ji ko party president ban ne pe shubhkaamnayen, vo Netaji ki chhatr chhaya mein hi kaam karenge:Naresh Agarwal,SP MP pic.twitter.com/rI3tOqe50M— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
#SamajwadiParty Central Parliamentary Board meeting has started at Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav' residence.— Shivpal Singh Yadav (@OfficeOfShivpal) January 1, 2017
Hamari sarkar phir ban ne se sabse zyada khushi Netaji ko hi hogi: Akhilesh Yadav— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Hamare liye Netaji ka sthaan sabse ooncha aur mahtvapurna hai: Akhilesh Yadav— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
This National Executive also wants Shivpal Yadav to be removed as state president and Amar Singh be sacked from the party: Ramgopal Yadav— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
This National Executive unanimously elects Akhilesh Yadav ji as the national president of Samajwadi Party:Ramgopal Yadav pic.twitter.com/GEwsVGLjp5— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
State President(Shivpal Yadav) has been taking wrong decisions in the name of Netaji(Mulayam Singh Yadav): Ramgopal Yadav pic.twitter.com/zYqDJ7SUyU— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
CM Akhilesh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav and SP MP Naresh Agarwal on stage at National Executive meet pic.twitter.com/BBoFVmACSg— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
UP Minister Ahmed Hasan and SP MP Revati Raman Singh at National Executive meet called by Ramgopal Yadav pic.twitter.com/CWZgm75Zic— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Mulayam Singh Yadav writes letter to party workers, asks them not to attend National Executive meet called by Ramgopal Yadav pic.twitter.com/cigXo5sSn8— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Lucknow: CM Akhilesh Yadav at National Executive meet called by Ramgopal Yadav pic.twitter.com/y6zDs2pZWc— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Shivpal Yadav in meeting with Mulayam Singh Yadav offers to step down from party state president post: Sources— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Saare jhagde ki jad Amar Singh hi hain, unke saath to kam ho raha hai,aur zyada hona chahiye tha: Brijlal Sonkar,SP MLA pic.twitter.com/jj9WjBkD9l— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Darr darr ki thokron Mujhe itna Bata do Mera kusoor Kya hai, Mujhe jeene do: Amar Singh #SPFeud pic.twitter.com/XAZBGrXX5w— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Mujhe Tumse Kuch nahi chahiye, Mujhe mere Haal pe Chor do, Mera dil agar koi dil nahi usey mere saamne tod do: Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/2N7yerKBFB— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Mujhe maaf Karein. Anavashyak roop se Mujhe kalah Ka Kaaran Bata ke Mujhe khalnayak banane ki koshish se Mujhe bachayein: Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/Yub7XuEvwy— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Mujhe jeene dein. Agar Mai Iska Kaaran bataya ja raha hoon, toh Wo (Mulayam) Mera balidaan kardein...Mujhe chutti dein: Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/Q12TsXWnrR— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Some people are blaming me for the family feud in Samajwadi party: Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/rvdMKvhNcN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
London:Kuch log mujhe itna takatwr bta rhe h ki Mai duniya ke kisi Kone mein rahu boht bade shasan mei Uthal Puthal Kara sakta hu:Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/uFsvVb0KCW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
Kuch log gande posters mere naam pe laga rahe hain, mere putley jala rahe hain: Amar Singh on SP feud pic.twitter.com/wdYvD9cTmb— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016
#WATCH London: Amar Singh reacts on allegations that he is behind feud in the Samajwadi Party pic.twitter.com/gy6g3cKiKT— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017
Lucknow: SP Convention called by Ramgopal Yadav to be held at Janeshwar Mishra Park shortly pic.twitter.com/raHbQpaev7— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017