No Alliance With Any Party in UP Polls, Says Mulayam

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav said his party will not form an alliance with any party ahead of UP Assembly polls while announcing a fist list of 295 candidates.
Most notably, Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav did not feature in this list. Mulayam also announced the name of his brother Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat.
Akhilesh was also absent from the press conference.
According to reports, a defiant Akhilesh had ignored uncle Shivpal Yadav's list and prepared his own list of 403 candidates for UP polls.
Here's a recap of the SP leader's press conference
Dec 28, 2016 3:57 pm (IST)
Names of candidates:
- Alam Badi, Nizamabad, Azamgarh
- Manpal Singh, Kasganj
- Amit Yadav Gaurav, Marhara, Etah
- Hariom Yadav, Sirsaganj, Firozabad
- Rakesh Sharma, Shikarpur, Bulandshahr
Dec 28, 2016 3:49 pm (IST)
Names of candidates:
- Harish Lodhi, Dibai, Bulandshahr
- Tejvir Singh, Chhara, Aligarh
- Raja Mahendra Aridaman Singh, Bah, Agra
- Mohd Rehan , Lucknow West
- Ravidas Mehrotra, Lucknow central
- Mahendra Singh Patel, Rohanya, Varanasi
- Durga Prasad Yadav, Azamgarh
Dec 28, 2016 3:45 pm (IST)
Names of candidates:
- Minister Shahid Manzoor Kithor Assembly Seat in Meerut
- Madan Chouhan From Garhmukteshwar from Hapur
- Zamirullah Khan, Kol, Aligarh
- Devendra Aggarwal, Sadabad, Hathras
- Sonu Kanojia, Malihabad, Lucknow
- Sharda Pratap Shukla, Sarojninagar, Lucknow
- Rameshwar Singh Yadav, Aliganj, Etah
Dec 28, 2016 3:40 pm (IST)
No alliance at the moment is considered. We will contest alone: Juhi Singh, SP Spokesperson
Dec 28, 2016 3:33 pm (IST)
Also, Aman Mani Tripathi's name has been dropped from the list.
Dec 28, 2016 3:33 pm (IST)
Tainted leaders and don Atiq Ahmed's name is not in the list released by Mulayam.
Dec 28, 2016 3:31 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav's name does not feature in the list of candidates announced by SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Dec 28, 2016 3:30 pm (IST)
Akhilesh is the CM. He can contest from any seat he wishes to: Mulayam Singh
Dec 28, 2016 3:29 pm (IST)
Mulayam has announced the list in the absence of UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.
Dec 28, 2016 3:27 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav announces Shivpal Yadav's name from Jaswant Nagar.
Dec 28, 2016 3:23 pm (IST)
No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav
Dec 28, 2016 3:16 pm (IST)
Dec 28, 2016 3:13 pm (IST)
I will announce the names of 78 candidates later: Mulayam Singh Yadav
Dec 28, 2016 3:12 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav announces candidates for 325 seats for UP elections
Dec 28, 2016 3:03 pm (IST)
Akhilesh is the CM, so he can choose to fight from anywhere. The party will support but, he must take our opinion and then fight: Shivpal Yadav on Akhilesh fighting from Bundelkhand.
Dec 28, 2016 3:01 pm (IST)
There could be a difference of opinion but, after Netaji takes the decision that will be final and everyone will agree: Shivpal Yadav to CNN-News18
Dec 28, 2016 2:39 pm (IST)
Mayawati had said it was being stated that BJP was exerting pressure on SP chief and his family through Enforcement Directorate, I-T department and CBI through disproportionate assets cases.
Dec 28, 2016 2:23 pm (IST)
Earlier, commenting on possibility of a tie-up between Samajwadi Party and Congress before Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BSP supremo Mayawati said an alliance would be struck only if it benefits BJP.
Dec 28, 2016 1:46 pm (IST)