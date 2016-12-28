No Alliance With Any Party in UP Polls, Says Mulayam

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav said his party will not form an alliance with any party ahead of UP Assembly polls while announcing a fist list of 295 candidates.

Most notably, Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav did not feature in this list. Mulayam also announced the name of his brother Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat.

Akhilesh was also absent from the press conference.

According to reports, a defiant Akhilesh had ignored uncle Shivpal Yadav's list and prepared his own list of 403 candidates for UP polls.

Here's a recap of the SP leader's press conference