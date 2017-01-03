Samajwadi Party Live: Ram Gopal Yadav to Meet EC Today to Stake Claim of 'Cycle' Symbol

As the crisis within the Samajwadi Party refuses to die down, senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav who is considered close to UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is schedule to meet with the officials of Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday to stake their claim for the party symbol 'Cycle'.

Earlier, Party supremo Mulayam Singh, and senior leaders Amar Singh, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Jaya Prada met the Election Commission over the same issue.

The ball is now in EC's court to decide as to which side could finally stake claim on the party's symbol. There are speculations that the warring father son-duo of Akhilesh-Mulayam is all set to take this battle over cycle symbol to the court.