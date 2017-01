Samajwadi Party Live: Ramgopal Yadav Hobnobbed With Rivals, Says Mulayam

New Delhi: SP Supremo Mulayam Singh addressed party workers in Lucknow on Wednesday and accused general secretary Ramgopal Yadav of conspiring with Opposition parties and said that he is the one who is attempting to break the party.

Mulayam appealed to party workers to stay united and said that it shouldn't split.

"I founded SP during Emergency days when Akhilesh Yadav was two years old," Mulayam said flanked by brother Shivpal Yadav.

The feud within the Samajwadi Party continues unabated with the Election Commission fixing January 13 to hear both factions and settle the dispute of its symbol, the cycle.

Stay tuned for live updates: