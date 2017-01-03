LIVE NOW
Samajwadi Party: Shift Shivpal to Central Politics, Akhilesh to Mulayam

News18.com | January 3, 2017, 11:26 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met his father and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in an attempt to patch up differences.

According to sources, Akhilesh wants to be made the CM face and have a say in candidate selection. He is reported to have voiced the same concerns during his meeting with Mulayam.

Mulayam was reportedly 'annoyed' at how the national convention was held without his permission.

Mulayam heard Akhilesh's proposals but there was no assurance from him, said the source.

Earlier, Ram Gopal Yadav met the Election Commission to present a case to allot SP cycle symbol to the Akhilesh camp for the polls.

Read all the exciting political action in this LIVE BLOG:

Jan 3, 2017 4:57 pm (IST)

Sources told CNN-News18 that later Akhilesh came to Mulayam's office and intimated SP supremo of his demands. "Mulayam Singh was annoyed over the national convention held by Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav," sources told CNN-News18. However, sources do not rule out the possibility of a compromise. 


Jan 3, 2017 4:52 pm (IST)

A senior SP leader and Rajya Sabha member reportedly met Akhliesh on Tuesday morning and told him that the party was on the verge of losing its symbol. Responding him Akhilesh said, "He wants just two things." "He wants to be the CM face and have a say in candidate selection." (Sources told CNN-News18) 


Jan 3, 2017 4:46 pm (IST)

Sources tell CNN-News18 that both Akhilesh and Mulayam are apprehensive of losing the party symbol, cycle. This is compelling them to reach a consensus.


Jan 3, 2017 2:47 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 2:07 pm (IST)

Akhilesh meets Mulayam and proposed to step down from post of SP national president provided Shivpal Yadav moves to central politics: Sources


Jan 3, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)

Madhukar Jetley, a close aide of Mulayam, is also present in the meeting.


Jan 3, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)

Balram Yadav, a close aide of Mulayam, is also present in the meeting.


Jan 3, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)

Mulayam's meeting with Akhilesh underway.


Jan 3, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)

I don't know anything about the meeting (Akhilesh-Mulayam). If called, I will definitely go for the meeting: Shivpal Yadav


Jan 3, 2017 1:29 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav has made a right decision to meet Netaji (Mulayam). Everything will be resolved: SP leader CP Rai


Jan 3, 2017 1:22 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 1:19 pm (IST)

Akhilesh reaches Mulayam's residence.


Jan 3, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav Goes to Meet Mulayam


Jan 3, 2017 12:43 pm (IST)
Akhilesh 'Tipu' Yadav Emerges as New Sultan of Samajwadi Party
Jan 3, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)

Mulayam-Akhilesh meeting possible to end political crisis in Uttar Pradesh: Party Sources


Jan 3, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)

Election Commission is likely to announce the poll dates of Uttar Pradesh elections tomorrow.


Jan 3, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

I cannot ruled out a possibility of meeting between Akhilesh and Mulayam: CP Rai


Jan 3, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav is a great leader and a politician. We all are hopeful that differences between Akhilesh and Mulayam will be resolved soon: Senior SP Leader CP Rai


Jan 3, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)

Ram Gopal Yadav at EC office


Jan 3, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

SP's 90% people are with UP Chief Minister and that means Akhilesh’s party is the real Samajwadi Party: Ram Gopal Yadav


Jan 3, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

If there is feud in the party it doesn't mean we will exploit the situation. We want all should be fair in electoral battle. A fight between father-son is always sad for any Indian: Rajnath Singh


Jan 3, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

Latest updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav reaches Lucknow airport.


Jan 3, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

I am a sentimental person and I believe in relationships: Azam Khan


Jan 3, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

All gates are not closed yet. I will try again to mediate between Mulayam and Akhilesh Yadav: Azam Khan


Jan 3, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

If situation allows, I will again convince both (Mulayam and Akhilesh) of them to end this forever. Khudai (deities) key alava saab kuchh mumkin hai (Everything is possible except khudai): Azam Khan


Jan 3, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

I will not tell media about the purpose of my visit to Delhi: Azam Khan


Jan 3, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

Aaj Kal Mainey Dil ko Tanha Chhod Rakhha Hai (Now a days I am keeping my heart alone): Azam Khan on Mulayam-Akhilesh rift


Jan 3, 2017 11:00 am (IST)
I was with Mulayam and will remain with him: Amar Singh
Jan 3, 2017 10:57 am (IST)

Mulayam ji’s (Netaji) signature in the letter claiming Akhilesh’s national convention is unconstitutional is fake. I have seen the letter and it seems that someone forged Netaji’s signature: SP leader Kiranmoy Nanda


Jan 3, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 10:54 am (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

Ram Gopal Yadav leaves from his residence for election commission’s office.


Jan 3, 2017 10:39 am (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 10:31 am (IST)
Who's With Whom in Samajwadi Party
Jan 3, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

Akhilesh to lobby EC based on his majority in party: Sources


Jan 3, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

Mulayam will play SP’s constitution card to argue decision taken by Akhilesh in the national convention: Sources


Jan 3, 2017 9:55 am (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 9:55 am (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 9:54 am (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 9:54 am (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 9:49 am (IST)

Senior SP leader Azam Khan arrives in Delhi.


Jan 3, 2017 9:48 am (IST)

We are hopeful that the rift in the party will be over soon. Netaji should allow Akhilesh Yadav to contest the election as a chief ministerial candidates: SP Leader Abu Azmi


Jan 3, 2017 9:43 am (IST)
Mulayam, Shivpal Meet EC, Stake Claim to Party Symbol Cycle
Jan 3, 2017 9:42 am (IST)

More Samajwadi Party leaders (Akhilesh camp) likely to reach Delhi today.


Jan 3, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav to meet Election Commission's officials at 11.30 AM on Tuesday.


