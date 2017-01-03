Samajwadi Party: Shift Shivpal to Central Politics, Akhilesh to Mulayam

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met his father and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in an attempt to patch up differences.

According to sources, Akhilesh wants to be made the CM face and have a say in candidate selection. He is reported to have voiced the same concerns during his meeting with Mulayam.

Mulayam was reportedly 'annoyed' at how the national convention was held without his permission.

Mulayam heard Akhilesh's proposals but there was no assurance from him, said the source.

Earlier, Ram Gopal Yadav met the Election Commission to present a case to allot SP cycle symbol to the Akhilesh camp for the polls.

