Samajwadi Party: Azam Khan Says he is Trying For One Last Time For a Compromise

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said on Wednesday that he is trying for a compromise between Mulayam Singh and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier in the day, Shivpal Singh Yadav met Mulayam Singh to discuss the ongoing crisis in the party.

With truce between Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav nowhere in sight, both factions approached the Election Commission (EC) to claim the 'cycle' symbol, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

