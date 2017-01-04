LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Samajwadi Party: Azam Khan Says he is Trying For One Last Time For a Compromise

News18.com | January 4, 2017, 10:18 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said on Wednesday that he is trying for a compromise between Mulayam Singh and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier in the day, Shivpal Singh Yadav met Mulayam Singh to discuss the ongoing crisis in the party.

With truce between Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav nowhere in sight, both factions approached the Election Commission (EC) to claim the 'cycle' symbol, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

As it happened.

Jan 4, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

Mulayam Singh is positive.He is willing to work out the differences in the larger interest of the party: Azam Khan


Jan 4, 2017 11:25 am (IST)

Azam Khan Says he is trying for one last time for a compromise between father and son. 


Jan 4, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

It's healthy that CM Akhilesh talked to Mulayam Singh, it's kind of a relation where conversation should happen. Talks should not stop: Azam Khan told ANI  


Jan 4, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

The former Chief Election Commissioner B.B. Tandon on Tuesday said, "The EC will take a view on the evidence produced and both the parties will be given a hearing.


Jan 4, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

On Tuesday, Ram Gopal Yadav, who has stood firmly behind the Chief Minister and is considered the mentor of the Akhilesh camp, has also made it clear that chances of rapprochement are very dim.

 


Jan 4, 2017 10:13 am (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 9:31 am (IST)
Ram Gopal Yadav at EC to Claim SP's 'Cycle'
Jan 4, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

SP chief Mulayam Singh met with his son and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav at his residence for more than three hours after he flew to Lucknow from Delhi on Tuesday.


Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.