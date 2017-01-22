Samajwadi Party Manifesto: 10 Key Promises Made by Akhilesh
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday released the Samajwadi Party’s much-awaited election manifesto, a short while after sealing an alliance with the Congress. Here’s a look at the key promises made by the him for UP Assembly Elections 2017:
- Children from the economically weaker sections in primary schools will be given 1 litre ghee and milk powder every month
- Free medical services to those earning less than Rs 1.5 lakh a year
- Old age homes for the elderly and 50% subsidy in bus fares for women
- Electrification of every village in the state
- Free wheat and rice to the poor, pressure cookers for poor women. Free laptops for students
- A kisan kosh (treasury) to be initiated for the farmers
- Strengthening the state’s Metro network. Akhilesh says the next state budget may be presented from inside a Metro train
