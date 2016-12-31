Samajwadi Party Revokes Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav Expulsion
File photo of Akhilesh Yadav with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav
Lucknow: In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.
The latest decision was taken soon after meetings to broker peace between SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav were held at the senior Yadav's 5 Vikramaditya Marg residence here.
"As per the directions of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav has been revoked with immediate effect," Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav tweeted.
He also said the party stood united to fight the upcoming assembly polls and defeat communal forces in the state.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special