Samajwadi Party Split: The Relevance of Being Mulayam

At 77, Mulayam Singh Yadav is today facing the biggest challenge of his life. Though it's still a divided house as to whether the entire SP drama playing out for the last few months is scripted by a father to resurrect his son who for the longest time was criticised for not being in control and being a '4.5 CM'.

However, the latest round of family war isn't part of any script. Mulayam Singh Yadav the patriarch of Samajwadi Party (SP), the creator and also its redeemer cannot give space to his son while completely annihilating himself.

Netaji still has dream of being the PM someday. So can this destruction of self, humiliation from his party men and his son be part of any script? A leader from western UP says that Mulayam should have been graceful in his exit. But why should he? If he is very much an agile political mind who still rules the roost. The PM takes his advice on defence front.

The congress and the BJP are both watching the moves and counter moves between the father and the son. The congress is hoping that a weaker SP gives them more elbow room to negotiate with Akhilesh and get more seats to contest. The BJP is worried that in this script and a 4 cornered contest it's not them but the BSP that's the beneficiary.

It's no secret that Mulayam has been against any alliance with the Congress. The reason - he feels that in those districts the party's flag will go down and another party will become relevant and he cannot do that - only because he is the one who created the party.

Lalu Yadav had once said that 'Yadavs love to fight, if they don't have an enemy in sight they fight among themselves to constantly hone up their skills.'

He said the same when SP celebrated 25 years of its existence in Lucknow. But this curse on Yaduvanshis can't mean that a father who is still politically active chooses to enter the vridh ashram stage of his life and become a margadarshak.