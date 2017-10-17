Samajwadi Party to Contest Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls for the First Time

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has decided that his Samajwadi Party will, for the first time, contest Himachal Pradesh’s upcoming state assembly elections.Party spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary on Monday said that the SP had appointed leaders to respective regions of the state and those looking at districts like Kangra have already started their groundwork.Himachal Pradesh will be holding elections on November 9 this year for its 68 assembly seats, with results to be announced on December 18.While announcing the dates for the polls, Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti had said that VVPAT (voter verified paper audit trail) voting machines along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) would be used during the elections. “The height of voting compartments will be increased to 30 inches. For the first time, Himachal Pradesh will have 136 all women managed booths,” the CEC added.“The Election Commission has increased the size of the screen on VVPAT machines to 10 cm by 5.6 cm for the voters to able to verify their vote easily. Bulk SMS and voice messages on phone shall also be in the purview of election advertisements,” Jyoti had said.