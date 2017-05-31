GET APP News18 APP
Samajwadi Secular Front to be Announced in July, Says Shivpal Yadav

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | ETV @qazifarazahmad

Updated: May 31, 2017, 5:26 PM IST
File image of Shivpal Yadav. (Image: Getty Images)

Lucknow: Ousted Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday said that Samajwadi Secular Front would be constituted in July.

“We will announce it on July 6 in Lucknow to bring back the Samajwadi Party on the right track. It will be headed by Mulayam Singh Yadav and I will be the convener. There can be no socialism without Mulayam,” he said, adding that the Secular Samajwadi Party will be a ‘front’ and not a party.

“First of all, the family and then then Samajwadi family will come together. This can only be possible under the leadership of Mulayam. I want to make sure that his honor is upheld,” he said.

When asked about BJP government’s decision to open probe into a river front project that was initiated during the SP regime, Shivpal, who was a PWD minister before being shown the door by his then chief minister and nephew Akhilesh Yadav, said that there were no irregularities when he was in the Cabinet, “I don’t know what happened after that,” he added.

First Published: May 31, 2017, 5:26 PM IST
