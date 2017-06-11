Dikshit Accuses Army Chief Bipin Rawat of Speaking Like a 'Thug', Then Recants

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit created a storm on Sunday when he accused Army Chief Bipin Rawat of making statements like a "sadak ka gunda" (a street thug).

Though, Sandeep Dikshit, in a U-turn, said that he could have "framed his sentence in a careful manner".

In a recent interview the Army chief, while speaking about the Kashmir unrest, had suggested that it would have been easier for the armed forces if the protesters were firing weapons instead of throwing stones.

Rawat had said: "In fact, I wish these people instead of throwing stones at us, were firing weapons at us. Then I would have been happy. Then I could do what I (want to do)."

The BJP was quick to take umbrage and expressed its dismay over the use of such words to describe the Army Chief.

"What's wrong with Congress Party? How dare Congress call Indian Army Chief as "Sadak Ka Gunda", tweeted MoS Home Kiren Rijiju.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called it a "shameful statement".

Incidentally, Prakash Karat too in an article said the statement by the Army chief was a needless provocation and was "unbecoming of a senior Army officer."