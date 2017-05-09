Sandeep Dikshit Demands Return to Paper Ballot, SP Says Restore Faith in Democracy

New Delhi: Other opposition parties reacted sharply after the Aam Aadmi Party’s “expose” that supposedly proved that EVMs can be rigged. Leaders from the Samajwadi Party and Congress, who formed an alliance in UP and faced a drubbing at the hands of the BJP, demanded that the AAP’s allegations be probed by the Election Commission of India.

Sudhir Panwar, a former member of the UP Planning Commission and close aide of ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav, said, “When this issue was first raised by the Aam Aadmi Party and the BSP, Akhliesh Yadav had said that the EC must work to ensure that people’s faith in democracy should be restored. What the AAP has shown today, in their way, is disturbing and the people’s doubts should be cleared."

"Our democracy rests on EVMs. There is no point in asking that if UP elections could be hacked then why not Delhi elections. If there is even a single shred of doubt, it should be probed," he added.

He said, “We were all surprised by the BJP’s massive win in the UP assembly polls. It is only natural that questions can be raised. The EC insists that EVMs are tamper-proof and cannot be hacked. If that is so, then why do they keep breaking down? It is a machine and any machine can be hacked.”

Sandeep Dikshit, former Congress MP, said, “The Election Commission should seriously consider moving back to paper ballots.”

Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla, meanwhile, promised another “expose” on EVMs would be out soon. “VV Rao & @tehseenp PC tomorrow to expose EVM flaws Hope EC takes note now that Delhi Assembly acknowledges their role in exposing this fraud,” he tweeted.

BSP chief Mayawati, who was the first one to raise the issue after her loss, however, did not issue any statement.

High drama ensued in the Delhi State Assembly on Tuesday as Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj “proved” that Electornic Voting Machines can be rigged. The AAP, since the results of assembly elections in March, has alleged that EVMs have been tampered with to ensure a BJP win. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had raised suspicions over BJP’s landslide wins in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.