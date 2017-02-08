Sasikala Hits Back at Panneerselvam, Says Won't be Cowed Down

VK Sasikala hit out at O Panneerselvam on Wednesday, saying no one will be allowed to break up the AIADMK.

Giving a stern warning to ‘forces trying to break up the party’, she said “neither AIADMK nor I will be cowed down by such attempts to break up the party”.

"I was too naive to understand the intentions of Panneerselvam and DMK when they spoke in parliament. This is all the scheming of DMK and it is apparent from Stalin's joy in all this," Sasikala said in a press a conference in Chennai.

Focusing her attention at the actions of Panneerselvam, she said, “Amma (Jayalalithaa) had given Panneerselvam chances after forgiving him for his errors. I did the same but he has betrayed us.”

“When Jayalalithaa died, I was asked to take over but I was in no state to take reins. For 33 years I have been by her side. I needed time,” she added.

“Betrayal will not be tolerated. Betrayal has never won,” Sasikala said.

Trying to rally the part around her, she said, “Our enemies have shown their true colours, let us show then who we are. No one can split us. The doubts of the people will be satiated in good time."