Sasikala vs Panneerselvam Live: Process to Probe Amma's Death Set in Motion, Says Panneerselvam

AIADMK chief VK Sasikala met MLAs at the Golden Bay resort for a second day today. Addressing a press conference at the luxury getaway, she accused defectors and opposition parties of spreading “false news”. “No MLA has been held captive. They all have access to phones and are in touch with their families,” she said. Soon after, Panneerselvam addressed reporters at his Chennai residence, saying the process to probe Jayalalithaa's death had been set in motion.
#TamilNadu: Heavy Police deployment outside Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, meeting underway between Sasikala and MLAs pic.twitter.com/FX0HLmsR7j— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
#WATCH: VK Sasikala at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur to meet MLAs. Similar meeting was held yesterday as well. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/jJ5syef0rj— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
"O. Panneerselvam, Amma's only political heir" -posters put up outside #OPanneerselvam's residence in Chennai. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/nB9ZcffC1a— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
#WATCH: Supporters performed 'Aarti' in front of VK Sasikala when she was en route to Kuvathur's Golden Bay resort. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/1b6xUYNY9u— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
I have extensively worked with #Panneerselvam,he is a very nice man. Under his leadership, one can pop his collar and walk: Manobala pic.twitter.com/O6ZuYGM57b— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
So far, 10 AIADMK parliamentarians have sided with Panneerselvam. The latest to declare support for the ‘caretaker’ CM are Lok Sabha members Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore), RP Marutharaja (Perambalur) and S Rajendran (Villupuram). AIADMK has 37 Lok Sabha MPs and 13 Rajya Sabha MPs.
Reports floating that Chinamma has done something to Periamma?Totally unacceptable,nothing of this sort can happen between them: R Piramila pic.twitter.com/AGhho60t8P— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
Tiding rough sea has taken AIADMK to pinnacle of success. I am not scared of threats. Hurdles and betrayals are the path which we have crossed. True party people are the foundation of AIADMK and we have faith in democracy. Our party will traverse these betrayals only to witness success. The same situation occurred during Puratchi Thlaiavar's time, when some people stepped out from the party. The treason was shattered by Puratchi Thlaivi Amma to make AIADMK the most powerful party: Sasikala
#TamilNadu: VK Sasikala en route to Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur to meet MLAs. Similar such meeting was held yesterday as well.— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
A letter has been circulated as if I have written it. It shows there are ppl who cannot tolerate a lady getting into politics: #VKSasikala— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
We are observing the developments closely and we have faith in constitution and democracy. ADMK will continue ruling for the rest of the term, I say this as general secretary. I am going to Golden Bay Resorts to discuss with the MLAs. The same group which went against Amma (Jayalalithaa) is now attacking us: Sasikala
Sasikala trashes claims of 'suicide letter'
Social media is saying I have written a letter to the governor in which apparently I claimed to kill myself, this is absolutely false. When women enter politics they face such difficulties. Jayalalithaa overcame such difficulties. So this is nothing new to the AIADMK: VK Sasikala
In TN, Hon.Governor shd take a line which provides stable,corruption free,development oriented govt by following constitutional provisions.— P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) February 12, 2017
BJP has no role in the present scenario in Tamil Nadu, where we do not have any representation in the assembly.— P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) February 12, 2017
AIADMK headquarters condemns the fake letter drafted addressing the governor. pic.twitter.com/4s6L24k4Ob— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) February 12, 2017
The contents in the letter are false and was not written by respected Chinnamma- AIADMK HQ— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) February 12, 2017
We condemn the fake letter created in the name of Chinnamma by miscreants with malicious intentions to disrupt the law and order situations.— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) February 12, 2017
Staying by choice,no compulsion.Heard that OPS will come here&seek support but he has no right-T.Tamilselvan MLA lodged at Koovathur resort pic.twitter.com/8DVYf1eOkv— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
Whether it(next course of action after waiting for Guv's response) wil be protest or legal remedy to be decided by #VKSasikala-R.Vaithiligam pic.twitter.com/UjNiM9HIg3— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
Party general secy #VKSasikala waiting for Guv's response, will announce upcoming step if nothing comes by today: AIADMK MP R Vaithiligam— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
For some people happiness in Koovathur has been accorded but I was happy when I attended Jallikattu with people: MK Stalin, DMK #TamilNadu— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
AIADMK MPs R Lakshmanan & S Rajendran meet #OPanneerselvam, extend their support— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
Senior AIADMK leader and former minister P. Vijayalakshmi Palanisamy has sided with #OPanneerselvam amidst political crisis in Tamil Nadu— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
In DA case K'taka Govt filed an Application seeking deletion of Jayalalithaa's name.That is a legal issue that SC may use to review-S.Swamy— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
The TN Guv must decide CM issue by tomorrow otherwise a WP under Art 32 of the Constitution can be filed charging abetment of horse trading— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 12, 2017
The Tamil Nadu Governor has sought the legal opinion, and I have given him my opinion. He can defer the swearing-in ceremony but not for indefinitely. If judgement on DA case doesn't come in next week then he has to act as per cabinet advise. I hope SC may deliver the verdict by Wednesday: Soli Sorabjee to CNN- News18's Marya Shakil
Chennai: Supporters of #VKSasikala shout anti-#OPanneerselvam slogans, out side Poes Garden pic.twitter.com/oW9Aoa8Y0c— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Perambalur MP RP Marutharaja also present at #OPanneerselvam's residence— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
Tamil Nadu BJP unit distances itself from party MP Subramanian Swamy. BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan tells media that Swamy's stands are his own and it is not the party's official line. Swamy, once a staunch critic of VK Sasikala, has of late been one of her staunchest supporters. He has criticised the state Governor Vidyasagar Rao's "delay" in inviting Sasikala to be the next chief minister. On Saturday, he had also called on the Governor in Chennai Raj Bhawan.
Party members and supporters felicitate #OPanneerselvam at his residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/ZHJ2x7cXp4— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
Camp Panneerselvam gets more boost on Sunday with Tamil superstar of yesteryears Ramraj joining his camp. In an impassioned speech at OPS' residence, the actor said Panneerselvam was the real claimant to the legacy of MGR and Amma Jayalalithaa. Ramraj was considered close to MGR and was even rumoured to be his political successor at some point of time.
#OPanneerselvam is our leader now, he is following path of M G Ramachandran: Former AIADMK MP and actor Ramarajan pic.twitter.com/wu4MXAaHji— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
AIADMK MPs B.Senguttuvan and J.Jeyasingh extend support to #OPanneerselvam; reach his residence to meet him pic.twitter.com/x4Np8wTd1O— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
A day after three top AIADMK leaders and two party MPs switched over to O. Panneerselvam’s side from rival VK Sasikala camp, two more MPs B. Senguttuvan (Vellore) and Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin) extended their support to Panneerselvam. Both the leaders reached Panneerselvam’s residence to meet him to decide next course of action.
A Missing Persons complaint for TN Minister S. Valarmathi has been filed with the Police in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu.— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
AIADMK MPs B.Senguttuvan and J.Jeyasingh extend support to #OPanneerselvam; reach his residence to meet him— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
The created time lag looks like it was intended to create a split in the party-Respected Chinnamma— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) February 11, 2017
Sasikala's reaction on Saturday:
From tomorrow onwards,we would begin a new kind of protest. Delaying tactics is an attempt to create divisions in party: Sasikala pic.twitter.com/LIv57fmAXD— ANI (@ANI_news) February 11, 2017