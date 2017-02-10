Jayalalithaa's Legacy is Not Anyone's Property, Says Panneerselvam

In a fresh attack on AIADMK interim General Secretary Sasikala, 'caretaker' Chief Minister Panneerselvam said that he will not allow her to control the party and that late former CM Jayalalithaa's legacy is not anybody's household property.
Sharpening his attack on his opponent, Panneerselvam said that he will soon take control of the state and also hoped that the Governor will take the right decision in the interest of the state.
As it happened:
Please wait and see, says O Panneerselvam on reports that Sasikala won't be invited to form Govt as there are many pending court cases (ANI)
AIADMK was formed to protest against family politics but now it has gone in family politics, We won't let it happen: Madhusudhanan
The party is the property of the AIADMK cadre, not a family property: Panneerselvam
Nobody can hijack the party, which was developed as a huge Banyan tree; Even if an attempt is made, we won't let it happen: O Panneerselvam
We will not allow Sasikala to control the party: O Panneerselvam
Asked governor to have the floor test. All MLAs held captive should be brought back: MK Stalin
We believe Governor will uphold Constitution and democracy: Sasikala tells AIADMK workers (PTI)
Also expressed allegations of MLAs being held captive in the resort. I told him, he should speedly resolve the issue: Stalin
Not worthy of commenting on Sasikala's allegations on DMK instigating O Panneerselvam: Stalin
I expressed my concerns to the governor over no administrative work happening in the state. First there were protest on Jallikattu. Now there is an internal fight in AIADMK: Stalin
MK Stalin addresses media after meeting governor
DMK working president MK Stalin reaches Raj Bhavan
- Stalin is likely to express his concerns on administrative issues with the governor. No government files being moved
DMK working president MK Stalin to meet governor at 7:40pm
I myself left her (VK Sasikala), even before she did: Madhusudanan, AIADMK on his sacking (ANI)
Will conduct election soon to elect new party General secretary. There is no such position of interim General secretary in our party rules: Madhusudanan, AIADMK (ANI)
AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala holding a meeting with MPs at Poes Garden
AIADMK Official Tweets statements from its Leaders- Navaneeta Krishnan AIADMK MP- Panneerselvam is spreading false rumours that he was threatened.AIADMK MLA Gokula Krishnan- Madhusudan has also betrayed us.
VK Sasikala interacting with supporting MLAs staying at Golden Bay Resort, via video conferencing (ANI)
Only O Panneerselvam can save interests of people, Governor is an able man, he will take a sensible decision: E Ponnusamy, AIADMK to ANI
Senior AIADMK Leaders Palaniswamy and Vijayabhaskar arrive at the resort where MLAs are staying
He's an absent-minded person, he doesn't know what he's speaking now and what he'll speak later: AIADMK's Kalairajan on E Madhusudan (ANI)
If the state police is not able to control the hostage situation as reported than he will be forced to call central forces: Governor warns O Pannerselvam
For past 1 week, AIADMK MLAs missing from their constituencies; It's creating hindrance in developmental activites: Srinivasan, AIADMK (ANI)
Staunch Sasikala loyalist and minister Edapadi Palaniswamy arrives at the golden Bay resorts where the MLAs have been allegedly held hostage
Sasikala to meet Senior Ministers at Poes Garden residence shortly to discuss about next course of action
Over 100 AIADMK MLAs still held in 3 resorts by Sasikala. OPS issues an open invite to all MLAs to join him without fear.
Meanwhile, Madras High Court has directed Chennai police to file a report.
Sasikala supporters guarding Golden Bay Resorts in Mahabalipuram to prevent anyone to enter.
Images of Sasikala supporters preventing CNN-News18 from entering Golden Bay Resorts in Mahabalipuram.
No one is allowed inside. All the press people are waiting outside. I am an AAIDMK member and it is a private resort and no is allowed to enter: AAIDMK leader (Sasikala camp) who prevented CNN-News18 to enter the resort
Private bouncers asked CNN-News18 correspondent to leave the place citing reason that no one was allowed to enter even if someone want to book a room.
AIADMK party members and bouncers prevented CNN-News18’s Deepa Balakrishnan to enter Golden Bay Resorts were all the Sasikala camp MLAs are held ‘captive’.
They (Panneerselvam camp) are trying to split the party. They want to take the symbol from us. They want to take away the party: CR Saraswathi (Sasikala Camp)
Sasikala has given a letter to governor, majority MLA's are supporting Sasikala She will be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. They have given my number to people and more than 150 people are calling me on whatsapp. They are saying if you won't be supporting Panneerselvam you won't be anywhere. My life is in danger: CR Saraswathi (Sasikala Camp)
I am receiving threats from people saying my life is in danger because I am against O Panneerselvam. I have all evidence of death threats and I have already filed a complaint with cyber cell. We are supporting Sasikala on our own will, why are they pressurising us to defect?: CR Saraswathi (Sasikala Camp)
O Panneerselvam is greedy and he is doing it for power. What did Sasikala mentioned in her letter. She said I want only the position of caretaker, not party post. Even today she did not ask her post: It was on our request, that Chinnamma should accept the post: CR Saraswathi (Sasikala Camp)
AIADMK Sasikala faction removes Madhusudhanan from presidium chairman position KA Sengottaiyan replaces him.
Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is likely to issue a statement soon over current political crisis.
I cannot say how many days I will have to live in this Golden Bay Resorts. I am going to stay here till Governor’s decision on current political instability in Tamil Nadu: Rama Jayalingam, MLA spoke to CNN-News18 over telephone from Golden Bay Resorts in Tamil Nadu.
No MLAs are on hunger strike. It’s a rumor. No one is detained here and I am freely coming and going out of the resorts: Rama Jayalingam, AIADMK MLA (Sasikala camp) spoke to CNN-News18 over telephone from Golden Bay Resorts in Tamil Nadu.
Balu K, Pattali Makkal Katchi, (lawyer who filed a case in HC claiming that MLAs were detained in the Golden Bay Resorts) said, “Two mobile jammers were installed to prevent MLAs from making calls.”
Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran likely to visit the Golden Bay Resorts, where 100 MLAs are allegedly held 'hostage' in Tamil Nadu. (Info: Poornima Murali)
God has sent O Panneerselvam to save the AIADMK Party: E Ponnusamy at O Panneerselvam's residence.
Only O Panneerselvam can save the interests of people of TN, Guv is an efficient person, he will take good decision by this eve: E Ponnusamy
Former Union Minister E Ponnusamy extends his support to O Panneerselvam, says OPS is honest and everyone should support him.
Only O Panneerselvam can save Tamil Nadu and he is the only option to take forward Jayalalithaa’s legacy: OPS (Panneerselvam) Camp
O Panneerselvam will soon speak to media in Chennai.
After DGP, the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu meets state Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan.
Tamil Nadu DGP T K Rajendran met state Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, at Raj Bhavan. The details of the meeting are yet to be known.
Congress is meddling into Sasikala and Panneerselvam issue. The state unit wants Sasikala to head the state, while central party leaders like former finance minister P Chidambaram reportedly preferring O Panneerselvam as the next Chief Minister.
Madras High Court directs police to file affidavit on the allegations that Sasikala camp MLAs have been kept under detention in a resort.
All MLAs lodged in the resort have willingly switched off their mobile phones as they are getting threatening calls: AIADMK MLA B Valarmathi
Governor is the constitutional head of the state, it is his prerogative to take decisions: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tamil Nadu
Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on a plea seeking to restrain Sasikala from becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister till its decision in the DA case
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi meeting Tamil Nadu party leaders at his residence in New Delhi.
Jallikattu in Alanganallur starts. It's a matter of pride for every Tamil people: Tweeted O Panneerselvam
As all the action unfolds in Chennai, Jallikattu begins in Madurai, the Southern Tamil Nadu heartland. DMK working president MK Stalin had gone to Madurai while the entire leadership of the ruling party is missing from the event, which has restarted after a public agitation forced the hands of the state and centre Even local AIADMK MLAs are not participating because they are holed up in the Chennai resorts where Team Sasikala has kept them.
VK Sasikala gave list of MLAs but O Paneerselvam did not. She has the majority. What is the Governor waiting for? Says Subramanian Swamy, BJP
Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao told Sasikala last night that O Panneerselvam has raised serious doubt over MLAs signature showed by her. Governor may meet speaker to ascertain a simultaneous show of strength in the floor of the house, giving a chance to both the sides. Also, Rao is likely to fly to Mumbai to attend scheduled programmes on Saturday and on Sunday. (Info: CNN-News18's Marya Shakil)
The ball is in the Governor’s court now. He has not given any indication of his decision and has sought more legal opinion on the matter.
RECAP (Thursday): Sasikala arrived at 7.25 pm on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan and left after a meeting that lasted about 30 minutes.
RECAP (Thursday): At 5 pm on Thursday, Panneerselvam had called on Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and after a brief meeting told reporters that "good things will happen and dharma will triumph".
Pannneerselvam’s camp said party MLAs have been “held captive” by Sasikala loyalists at a resort.
Sasikala has claimed the support of 131 MLAs. Pannneerselvam says around 25 MLAs are with him and more will join.
Today is Jallikattu day but no prominent AIADMK leaders are present in Madurai as the fight for next Tamil Nadu chief minister intensified between VK Sasikala and O. Panneerselvam
Sasikala Vs Panneerselvam: Both camps trying hard to secure support among MLAs to claim Jayalalithaa’s legacy.