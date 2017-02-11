Sasikala Says Governor's Delay to Split AIADMK, Hints at New Form of Protest

Chennai: As the Raj Bhawan continues with its wait-and-watch approach, the momentum in the struggle for power in Tamil Nadu seemed titling towards ‘caretaker’ chief minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday with three top party leaders and two MPs switching over to his side from rival VK Sasikala camp.

Hours after meeting the party MLAs supporting her at a resort near the city, AIADMK chief VK Sasikala, who two days ago staked claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu, on Saturday said her party would protest in "another" form on Sunday, having waited till now.

She also wondered if the "delay" by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao in inviting her to form the government was to facilitate a split in the AIADMK ranks.

"We waited till today. Tomorrow, we will protest in another form," Sasikala said when asked to comment on the absence of response from the Governor, 48 hours after she staked claim to form the government.

However, she did not elaborate what she meant by protesting in "another form".

Referring to the "time delay" by the Governor in inviting her to form the government, Sasikala said it appeared "as if the delay was happening to facilitate a split in our party".

Earlier in the day, Sasikala wrote a letter to the Governor, urging him to take immediate steps to swear her in as the chief minister at the earliest. She also informed the Governor that she was ready to parade the AIADMK MLAs supporting her before him.

Sasikala said she believed that the Governor would "act immediately to save the sovereignty of the Constitution, democracy and the interest" of Tamil Nadu.