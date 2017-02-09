Sasikala vs Panneerselvam: Highlights of Tamil Nadu's Political Thriller

The political drama in Tamil Nadu triggered by O Panneerselvam’s rebellion against VK Sasikala continued to play out on Thursday. After keeping the rival camps on tenterhooks for two days, Governor Vidyasagar Rao arrived in Chennai and met the warring leaders in the evening.

Here’s a look at the major developments of the day:

* O Panneerselvam met the Governor for 10 minutes during which he sought to withdraw his resignation, which he said he was forced to tender. Addressing reporters after the meeting, he said, “Good will prevail”.

* VK Sasikala visited Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina Beach where she placed a wreath and a list of MLAs backing her as CM

* She later met the Governor and staked claim to form the government and become the Chief Minister

* The Governor has committed to neither side and is seeking more legal opinion

* In a relief of sorts for VK Sasikala, the Supreme Court will not be passing verdict in the Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case, in which Sasikala is accused number 2, this week. The judgment in all likelyhood is expected to be delivered in the coming week. The judgment was reserved by SC in June 2016.

* AIADMK MLA E Madhusudhanan announced support for Panneerselvam, a big boost considering that he is party Presidium Chairman, the second most powerful person in the party after the General Secretary.

* Sasikala has claimed the support of 131 MLAs. Pannneerselvam says around 25 MLAs are with him and more will join. His camp said party MLAs have been “held captive” by Sasikala loyalists at a resort.

* Pannneerselvam announced plans to make Poes Garden, where Sasikala lived with Jayalalithaa for around 30 years, a memorial for the late CM.

What’s Next

The ball is in the Governor’s court now. He has not given any indication of his decision and has sought more legal opinion on the matter. In the interim, the rival camps will continue hectic parleys to secure support among MLAs. Both camps will also step up efforts to claim Jayalalithaa’s legacy.