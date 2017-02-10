Sasikala's Bid to Capture Power a Daydream, Says Panneerselvam

Chennai: In hard-hitting remarks against AIADMK interim general secretary VK Sasikala without naming her, Tamil Nadu caretaker' Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday said the "dream of those to capture power" will end as a "daydream" and asserted that his camp would not allow the party to go into the hands of "a family".

Addressing party workers, Panneerselvam, who has revolted against Sasikala, dubbed her aspiration to helm both AIADMK and the government as "selfishness and family hegemony".

"The dream of those who want to capture the party and government will end as a daydream...We will not allow anybody, any selfish forces to capture the party which was built by Amma (former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa)," he said.

The party was the asset of the AIADMK cadre, he said, adding, "we will never allow this to become the property of a family", an apparent reference to Sasikala and her extended family.

"We are raising our voice for our rights. For sure, good things will happen," Panneerselvam said and reiterated that "dharma (truth) will triumph ultimately".

Seeking to enthuse his supporters, he said, "Your thoughts will prevent their efforts and your uprising will make them fade away."

Hailing late Jayalalithaa for building up the AIADMK like a "strong fort", Panneerselvam said such a party, envisioned by her to serve the people for all the times to come, should be in the hands of a person who is desired by the people, adding that the reins of the government too should be with a person of their choice.

To give the party and government to such a person desired by the people, they were in support of the "ara porattam" (struggle based on values like 'dharma'), which was on across the state, he said.