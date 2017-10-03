Sasikala's Parole Plea Rejected Due to Incomplete Application

: The prison authorities in Karnataka on Tuesday turned down the parole application of jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala. Sasikala had applied for 15 days' parole as her husband is to undergo a liver transplant at a Chennai hospital.In her parole application, along with a medical certificate, she submitted that her husband is suffering from kidney and liver failure.Sasikala's (60) husband M Natarajan (74) is admitted in the liver intensive care unit of a corporate hospital since last month. He is awaiting a deceased donor liver transplantation and a kidney transplantation, according to doctors.Jail officials, however, rejected the application saying it was incomplete, as a certificate from a local MLA or MLC or a gazetted officer stating that he is seriously ill was not part of the application. If a fresh appplication is filed with this certificate, it may be considered again, said jail officials.According to rules, even if it is an emergency parole application, where the prison superintendent has powers to allow it, the jail head will seek the opinion of the local police station in Chennai on whether it could be processed, keeping in mind security and sensitivity concerns.Sasikala is in jail in Bengaluru since February after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in a disproportionate assets case. Along with Sasikala, her relatives Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran are also serving a four-year jail term.According to rules, Sasikala has completed six months in prison and is eligible to apply for parole.Sasikala's nephew and sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran had also said in Chennai on Monday that she had applied for a 15-day parole to meet her ailing husband.