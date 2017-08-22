SC Verdict Has Shut Mouths of Islamic Fundamentalists, Says Indresh Kumar

: Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar on Tuesday termed the Supreme Court's judgement on triple talaq as historic, saying it had "shut the mouths of Islamic fundamentalists" and a proper law should be framed on it.Kumar, who is the patron-in-chief of RSS affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), said the government should set up special centres for Muslim women and their children affected by this "wrong" practice, so that they could get education and become self dependent."Today is a historic day for the country and especially for the women. The Supreme Court has today resolved the biggest social problem of nine crore Indian Muslim women by pronouncing judgement on the issue of triple talaq," he told reporters in New Delhi."With today's judgement the apex court has shut the mouths of the Islamic fundamentalists who were persecuting women by misinterpreting the Islam's holy text and had also been harassing them through this dirty practice," he added. Replying to a question, he said this judgement should be given a proper shape of law and "those Muslims who oppose this are basically supporting the devil".The Supreme Court by a majority verdict today set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying it was void, illegal and unconstitutional. The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.The majority verdict said any practice including triple talaq which was against the tenets of Quran was unacceptable. The three judges also said the practice of divorce through triple talaq was manifestly arbitrary and violative of the Constitution and must be struck down.