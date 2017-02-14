SC Verdict Sends Sasikala to Jail And Jaya Photos Out of Assembly

New Delhi: The conviction of VK Sasikala in a disproportionate assets case triggered celebration in O Panneerselvam's camp on Tuesday morning.

The Supreme Court verdict, however, is a source of some heartbreak for the 'caretaker' Chief Minister — if he wins this political thriller and returns to the Secretariat, he would have to operate without the portrait of Jayalalithaa he is known to keep by his side.

This is because the late J Jayalalithaa was accused No.1 in the corruption case filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in 1996. Along with the Sasikala and two of her relatives, the conviction holds true for the late CM as well. And as per rules, Jayalalithaa’s photo in the Assembly and all government offices will have to be removed now.

It also means that VK Sasikala would have to abandon plans to build a "towering" memorial with state funding for her companion of 30 years who passed away in December.

The political tug-of-war in Tamil Nadu is as much about the right to be Jayalalithaa’s political heir as about the control of the government and party.

The leaders of both rival factions claim to be guided by the spirit of Jayalalithaa and have vowed to take forward her people-friendly schemes.

With Sasikala barred from electoral politics for 10 years — six years in jail and four years after release — the party has picked Edappadi Palaniswami to lead the fight against Panneerselvam, who launched his rebellion against Sasikala last week.

In a 10-minute meeting with Governor Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan, Palaniswami staked claim to become the state’s third chief minister in two months. A couple of hours later, AIADMK veteran V Maitreyan, who was among the first to back Panneerselvam, also met the Governor.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has advised the Governor to go for a composite floor test in the Assembly. The Sasikala faction has claimed the support of 119 MLAs, but the Panneerselvam camp says many of them “have been held captive” at a luxury resort.

(With inputs from Chennai)

