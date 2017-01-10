SC Warns Centre of Slapping 'Heavy Costs' for Seeking Repeated Adjournments

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday castigated the Centre for seeking adjournments in several important matters pending for years and threatened to slap "heavy costs" on it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said, "You (Centre) have been seeking adjournments in every matter. We haven't done anything since morning. From now on, we will start imposing heavy costs for every adjournment".

The bench, which also comprised Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud, made the observation after the Centre's counsel sought time to seek instructions in a matter relating to the former CEO of Prasar Bharati, B S Lalli.

"What is the purpose of keeping the matter pending? You seek instructions and we will dispose of the petition. The man concerned has gone and if you want to take any action, you take it in consonance with law," the bench said.

In another matter pertaining to funding of NGOs and voluntary bodies, the bench expressed its displeasure over the Centre and said, "the government is very slow. In every case, you are seeking adjournment."

During the day, the Centre had also sought time in matters relating to Narmada Bachao Andolan and GM crops.