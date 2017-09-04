Second Defamation Suit by Arun Jaitley: HC Imposes Cost on Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court on Monday imposed another Rs 5,000 as cost on Arvind Kejriwal over delay in filing his reply to a fresh Rs 10 crore defamation suit filed by Union minister Arun Jaitley over use of an objectionable word allegedly by the CM's former lawyer.Joint Registrar Pankaj Gupta directed Kejriwal, who was earlier slapped with Rs 10,000 as cost, to deposit Rs 5,000 in the 'Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties'.The cost was imposed after Jaitley's counsel Manik Dogra informed the court that the chief minister's written statement to the suit was filed beyond the time of two weeks granted by this court on July 26.The counsel further submitted that these were delayed tactics on the part of the chief minister.Advocate Rishikesh Kumar, appearing for Kejriwal, urged the court to condone the delay on the ground that the written statement could not be filed due to certain technical objections raised on two occasions by the High Court Registry.Taking note of this submission, the Registrar condoned the delay on behalf of the chief minister and said the same is "subject to deposit of Rs 5,000 costs."The court has now fixed the matter for October 12.Meanwhile, Kejriwal, in his reply to the defamation suit, filed through advocate Anupam Srivastava submitted that the union minister's suit "is liable to be dismissed as no civil action for damages for slander lies for any statement in pleadings or during the conduct of a suit against a party or a witness in it."The high court had on May 23 sought response of Kejriwal on why defamation proceedings should not be initiated against him.Jaitley had filed the second defamation suit after Kejriwal's then lawyer Ram Jethmalani allegedly "abused" him in open court during proceedings of another defamation suit he had filed against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and five other party functionaries.During the cross-examination of the Union minister on May 17 before the Joint Registrar in the High Court, Jethmalani had allegedly used a term Jaitley had found objectionable.A day after, another high court judge, who was hearing a connected matter, had termed as "scandalous" the remarks allegedly made by Jethmalani against Jaitley before the Joint Registrar.