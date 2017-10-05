Second Phase of Amit Shah's Kerala Padyatra Cancelled

A day after BJP chief Amit Shah left Kerala after attending a rally, leaving the party's ambitious Janraksha Yatra in between, it is now confirmed that he would not return for the second day of the padyatra.Shah was supposed to meet state party leaders on Wednesday after the rally, but had to cut short his visit and return to Delhi on the same day.Sources told CNN-News18 that Shah will not be returning to Kerala. Reasons for the same are yet to be known.The BJP chief launched a foot march on Tuesday to protest political killings in the state. He was joined by UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, who raked up the love jihad issue as well.The ruling party, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, retorted back saying that the "break in Kerala would help Yogi rejuvenate and look at issues in UP."Amit Shah on Tuesday trained his guns on the Left saying that political killings are common in both Kerala and Tripura, both Left front rules states.“Whenever the Left Front comes to power the cycle of violence begins in Kerala. Over 120 BJP and RSS workers have been killed and Kerala. Over 80 of them have been killed in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency. He needs to answer to the public,” Shah said.He also questioned human rights organisations for not talking about and protesting against the political killings in Kerala.