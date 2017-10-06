Former President Pranab Mukherjee said that the country seemed to be moving towards "Balkanisation" — the process of fragmentation, division of a region or state into smaller units that are often hostile and uncooperative with one another.“It seems as if the country is moving towards Balkanisation. What good is the politics if the country itself gets divided,” Mukherjee told Bengali Tabloid, Ebela.The 13th President felt that it was impossible for him to sit back and watch the nation being gripped by a climate of polarisation.He was of the view that the politics of division was a ploy to divert people’s attention from serious issues such as misguided economic philosophy, slowdown in economic growth, and failure to create jobs.When asked what he could do under the current circumstances, Mukherjee said: "This is exactly what is on my mind these days.”Even after demitting the highest constitutional office, it seems, the veteran parliamentarian will continue to voice his opinion and concerns.On October 14, Mukherjee is scheduled to address students at Aligarh Muslim University to mark the bi-centinary birth celebrations of the institution's founder - Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.In November, he is set to deliver another lecture in Kolkata at Indira Gandhi Memorial orgsanised by Bidhan Trust, followed by a speech at Jadavpur University in December.