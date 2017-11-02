Sena Chief Uddhav's Meet With Mamata Sparks Debate in Political Circles

: In a surprising development on Thursday, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai, igniting a fresh debate in political circles.The Sena chief was accompanied by son Aaditya Thackeray. The father-son duo met Mamata at a south Mumbai hotel where she was staying.Sources told CNN-News18 that the meeting lasted three hours and the two leaders discussed demonetisation and the poor implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.Both Shiv Sena and Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) have been at loggerheads with the BJP and the Narendra Modi government on a host of issues, including demonetisation.Banerjee, who is in the city since Tuesday and expected to return to Kolkata on Friday, met top industrialists and bankers here on Wednesday as part of a roadshow.This comes ahead of the fourth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in Kolkata in January.The Shiv Sena had last year teamed up with the TMC in a bid to take on the BJP over the issue of demonetisation.Uddhav had told mediapersons in November last year that if there was nothing wrong in Prime Minister Modi meeting (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar, then there was nothing wrong if the Sena held talks with Banerjee on a crucial issue.(With PTI inputs)