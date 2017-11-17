Senior Congress Leaders Try to Regain Lost Grounds in Allahabad

Once a Congress stronghold and the birth place of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Allahabad has completely slipped out of the hands of the Gandhi family. In an attempt to regain the lost grounds and also intensify their campaigning for the upcoming municipal body elections, senior Congress leaders have descended here to attend the late Prime Minister’s centenary memorial lecture on Friday.UP Congress chief Raj Babbar, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and MP Pramod Tiwari, along with members of NSUI, Congress Sewa Dal and Youth Congress will be attending the event in Allahabad on Friday.Rajya Sabha MP, Pramod Tiwari said, “We had 10 lectures planned for the state and there is no better place than Allahabad, the birth place of Indira Gandhi, to hold them. Our efforts are aimed at establishing a lasting relevance of Indira Gandhi in today’s times.”Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior Congress leader who was closely associated with Gandhi, will be the chief guest at the Sangam city on Friday and will be addressing members of Youth Congress, NSUI and Congress Sewa Dal.The event is also aimed at giving a push to Congress’ mayoral candidate, Vijay Mishra, ahead of the municipal body elections. A Brahmin, Vijay Mishra, is eyeing the Brahmin votes in Allahabad that is likely to have a big impact on the elections.