Setback for Dinakaran, Madras High Court Gives Nod for General Council Meeting

The TTV Dinakaran camp in the AIAMDK was hoping that the General Council meet scheduled on September 12 would not happen, but the faction suffered a setback when the Madras High Court dismissed its plea and gave a go ahead to the meeting.The High Court told the Dinakaran camp to approach the Election Commission and asked it not to waste the judiciary’s time. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on MLA Vetrivel and asked him stay home if he didnt wish to attend the meet.Sasikala loyalist and MLA Vetrivel had on Friday moved the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the General Council meet. In his petition, Vetrivel stated that the meeting cannot be convened in the absence of Sasikala who remains the 'interim' General Secretary of the party. TTV Dinakaran had already said legal action will be taken against those who convene the meeting and stringent against those who participate in the General Council meet.All eyes are now on the General Council meeting which is expected to oust Sasikala and her family from the party. A source who will attend the meeting on Tuesday told News18 that Sasikala may not directly be ousted from the party as a petition against her post is before the Election Commission and the matter is sub-judice. The source also confirmed that if Sasikala is removed from the party, the government is all probability may dissolve as the merged faction still lacks majority.The opposition DMK has demanded a floor test for the merged faction to prove its majority.In the meantime, Sasikala's husband Natarajan is critical and admitted to a hospital in Chennai after suffering multiple organ failure. The hospital statement said: "He is admitted at the Liver Intensive Care Unit with decompensated liver disease leading to liver and kidney failure and lung congestion. He is receiving dialysis and other intensive care therapies," the hospital statement said. It remains to be seen if VK Sasikala will apply for parole.As of now, uncertainty continues in the state and the Governor is in no hurry to call for a floor test. Tuesday’s General Council meeting will give an indication on whether the government will continue or dissolve.