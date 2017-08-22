Setback for Karti Chidambaram, Madras HC Rejects Petition to Quash CBI FIR

Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected Karti Chidambaram’s petition to quash a CBI FIR in a bribery case involving INX Media.The high court has informed Karti, son of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, that he would have to take his petition to the Delhi High Court, as the case does not come under the jurisdiction of Madras High Court.The court has maintained that the Delhi High Court has territorial jurisdiction in this case.Karti had moved the court after a Supreme Court order asked him to appear before the CBI in its New Delhi office on August 23, to help the investigating agency with its probe on the alleged kickbacks that his company, INX Media paid to get clearances from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board.The Madras High Court, in an earlier order this month, had stayed the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against Karti and four others. The Supreme Court had later said that it would review the HC order cancelling the LOC issued by Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO).On 16 May, CBI raided the Chidambaram residence in Chennai, along with 13 other locations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Chandigarh. The raids were regarding a 2007 case in which INX Media had allegedly paid bribes to get an FIPB approval.While the clearance granted was only for Rs 4 crore, the actual foreign investment was reportedly much higher. An FIR was filed against Karti, Indrani Mukherjee and Peter Mukerjea, who owned INX media.