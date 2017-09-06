SFI, ABVP And Congress Announce Names For DUSU Polls

: The Students Federation of India (SFI), the ABVP and the Congress' NSUI on Wednesday announced the names of their candidates for the Delhi University Students' Union polls, due on September 12.The NSUI has fielded a student of Buddhist studies in the arts faculty, Rocky Tuseed, as its candidate for the president's post, Kunal Sehrawat for the vice-president's post and Meenakshi Meena and Avinash Yadav for the posts of secretary and joint secretary respectively.The ABVP's candidate for the president's post is a political science student from Motilal Nehru College, Rajat Choudhary. It has fielded Paarth Rana, Mahamedhaa Nagar and Uma Shankar, for the posts of vice-president, secretary and joint secretary respectively ."We have given tickets to those who have worked in our organisation. Ticket distribution has been fair and transparent," AICC NSUI in-charge Ruchi Gupta said. SFI's candidate for the president's post Rafat Alam is an MA student from social work department.Jitendra Kumar is its vice-presidential candidate, and Kolisetty Lakshmi and Roshan have been fielded for the posts of secretary and joint secretary.The AISA named its candidates on Tuesday along with its manifesto. Parul Chauhan will be in the fray for the post of president, Aditya Baibhav for vice-president, Jaishree for secretary and Akash Gupta for joint secretary.