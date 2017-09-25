BJP National Executive will meet in Delhi on Monday to take stock of the current political and economic situation in the country.With the opposition parties attacking the government's poor handling of the economy, in lieu of the falling GDP and demonetisation figures, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address these issues head on. He is also expected to highlight his dispensation's "successes" in boosting transparency and curbing black money, party sources told PTI.The day-long proceedings will start with party President Amit Shah's inaugural address to the delegates.All party lawmakers have been invited to what is being called an 'extended executive' that will end with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's valedictory address.In his speech, the Prime Minister is expected to dispel concerns over the economy and lay down his government's economic, political agenda.The meeting also marks the culmination of the year-long celebrations of RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.Close to 1,400 MLAs, 337 MPs and all MLCs, besides its core group leaders from states, are among those expected to attend the meet on Monday.BJP sources said the party's resolution is likely to assert the fact that the economy has been doing better under NDA as compared to the previous UPA government.Also, the GST rollout has been described by the party as a major success of the government which, it has asserted, will integrate the country economy.The Prime Minister's agenda of development will also be a key feature. A senior party leader said the issue of Rohingya immigrants, whom the government has termed a threat to national security, may also find a mention.With the government and party both embracing Upadhyay's plank of 'antyodaya' (upliftment of the last man), the executive is expected to cite a number of measures undertaken by the Union and BJP-ruled states for the welfare of the poor.(With Inputs from PTI)