Sharad Pawar Hits Out at Centre for 'Mishandling' Post Note Ban Situation

Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hits out at the Centre for "mishandling" the post-demonetisation situation, and claimed people's woes would continue for at least a few months and the economy might suffer.

"Only a day is left and 50 days (the period Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said would be needed for things to become normal) will be over. Let us see what happens, however, according to my knowledge, the situation will not change for at least a few months," he told reporters in his hometown Baramati.

Demonetisation was going to impact people's lives. It is the government's responsibility to make arrangements (to deal with cash crunch) in advance. But the government failed to do so, he alleged.

"I had earlier said that doctor has done the surgery well but failed to provide post-surgery care, and now there is a danger that economy will suffer," Pawar said.

Demonetisation had affected agriculture and the co-operative sector badly and curtailed people's purchasing power, he claimed.

"Those who have accounts with cooperative banks can't withdraw money because these banks are not getting enough cash in new currency," he said.