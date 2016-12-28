Sharad Pawar Hits Out at Centre for 'Mishandling' Post Note Ban Situation
File image of Sharad Pawar. (Image: Reuters)
Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hits out at the Centre for "mishandling" the post-demonetisation situation, and claimed people's woes would continue for at least a few months and the economy might suffer.
"Only a day is left and 50 days (the period Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said would be needed for things to become normal) will be over. Let us see what happens, however, according to my knowledge, the situation will not change for at least a few months," he told reporters in his hometown Baramati.
Demonetisation was going to impact people's lives. It is the government's responsibility to make arrangements (to deal with cash crunch) in advance. But the government failed to do so, he alleged.
"I had earlier said that doctor has done the surgery well but failed to provide post-surgery care, and now there is a danger that economy will suffer," Pawar said.
Demonetisation had affected agriculture and the co-operative sector badly and curtailed people's purchasing power, he claimed.
"Those who have accounts with cooperative banks can't withdraw money because these banks are not getting enough cash in new currency," he said.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP