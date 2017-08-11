GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sharad Yadav is Free to Take His Decision, Says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Friday virtually shut the door on any reconciliation with rebel leader Sharad Yadav, saying he is free to take any decision as the alliance with the BJP had the entire party's nod.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2017, 5:27 PM IST
File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi after oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Patna on 27 July 2017. (AP)
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Friday virtually shut the door on any reconciliation with rebel leader Sharad Yadav, saying he is free to take any decision as the alliance with the BJP had the entire party's nod.

"He (Yadav) is free to take his decision. As far as the party is concerned, it has already taken its decision. The decision was not mine alone and it was taken with the consent of the party. If he keeps a different opinion, then he is free to do so," Nitish told reporters after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was his first visit to the national capital after he dumped grand alliance partners -- the RJD and the Congress -- and sealed a tie-up with the BJP.

This is Nitish's first direct response to Yadav's open rebellion against the alliance.

Yadav, who is the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, is on a tour to Bihar.

Yesterday, he had said he remained with the grand alliance. He also claimed that the real JD(U) is with him and the one with Kumar was 'sarkari' JD(U).
