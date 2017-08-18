Sharad Yadav, Nitish Kumar Lock Horns as Fight for 'Real' JD (U) Intensifies

: Bihar Chief Minister and National president of Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar is busy drafting strategies for the national executive meeting Slated for Saturday, amid rebel leaders, led by Sharad Yadav, also gearing up to showcase their strength the same day in Patna.Just before the meeting, both factions resorted to a poster-war and verbal jibes, claiming to represent the "real" JD(U).Nitish Kumar had invited Sharad to participate in the national executive, but the latter announced to hold a parallel meeting. Sharad’s close associate and Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar told news18 that they would not go in the meeting called by Nitish.“Nitish Kumar may have the support of MLAs, but we have the support of party organization. As Many as 138 party officials, from different states, will participate in our meeting. We are representing the real JDI(U), and if needed, will approach the election commission for this,” Anwar said.On the other hand, JD(U) national general secretary Sanjay Jha, who considered close to Nitish, dismissed Sharad Yadav’s claims, saying the party is recognized as a regional party by the election commission. Party spokesperson Ajay Alok said that disciplinary action can be taken against the leaders calling a parallel meeting.Posters put up by Sharad faction read – Mahagathbandhan Jaari Hai (Mahagathbandhan continues). When asked Ali Anwar said that Nitish betrayed people’s mandate by forging an alliance with the BJP against whom he had got the mandate to rule the state in 2015.Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan, held in Delhi, has emboldened the Sharad faction after Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, CPM leader Sitaram Yechuri and other opposition parties registered their attendance. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her support to Sharad on Saturday.Nitish Kumar has made up his mind to take action against Sharad Yadav for challenging his decision to break the grand alliance, forming a new government with NDA's support.Nitish Kumar has already suspended 23 leaders from the party and a decision on Sharad could be taken in the national executive meeting. He is likely to formally announce joining hands with NDA in the meeting, which will pave way for JD(U)’s participation in the union cabinet.