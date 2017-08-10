Sharad Yadav Revolts Against Nitish, Accuses Him of Betraying People

Senior JD(U) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Yadav revolted against Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on the first day of his Bihar tour and accused him of betraying the public mandate by siding with the NDA.The veteran socialist leader openly vented his ire against Nitish for the first time as he headed to Muzaffarpur and addressed a public meeting. Till now, Yadav had voiced his displeasure over Nitish’s decision to break the grand alliance with RJD and Congress, but had refrained from any direct attacks.But he did not hold back on Thursday, signalling he is ready to face any action from the party. He said he still stands for the gathbandhan. “People have been cheated. They voted Mahagathbandhan to power and the mandate was against the BJP. But Nitish betrayed voters which has made me very sad," he said.Yadav said that people who had established the mandate were hurt because of the whole situation. “I have been conducting rallies for 40 years. Even during the elections, we stayed in Bihar, did their publicity and stood with the mandate,” Yadav said.The senior party leader said the mandate was supposed to be for five years, which didn't happen and they are disappointed. “One manifesto was ours and one manifesto was that of the BJP. In the 70 years, I cannot find an example where two opposition parties have a common manifesto,” he said.Yadav further said that these are “troubled” times for democracy in Bihar. “I would just like to say that I still stand with the mandate and am going to meet a few friends from the Janata Dal,” he added.On the other hand JD(U) spokesmen took a dig at him. Party spokesman Ajay Alok said, "How can Tejashwi, Tej Pratap and Lalu become ideal for him? He is playing a very dangerous game. Party has nothing to do with his tour but his outbursts are against the party line."Another spokesman Neeraj Kumar warned Sharad, saying “The party is always stronger than a leader. He will soon realise that.”The National executive meeting of the JD(U) is scheduled on August 19 and a decision might be taken on Yadav before that. The party had extended an invitation to him when it seemed that he has reconciled with Nitish. But Sharad himself is in two minds as he said that he will take a decision about participating in the party's meeting on the basis of responses he would receive during his tour.