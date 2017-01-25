Sharad Yadav Says Daughter's Honour Not Bigger Than Vote

Patna: Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav on Tuesday made a sexist comment remark while addressing a gathering of party workers in Patna, Bihar.

"beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai (the honour of vote comes above the honour of daughter's)," he said.

While justifying his comment he further said, "If daughter's honour is compromised than it will bring shame to a village or a community but if votes are sold, it impacts our nation".

His party, after forming an alliance with RJD and Congress, came to power in Bihar in 2015.

Defending Sharad Yadav, his party colleague KC Tyagi said his comments should not be taken in a wrong way.

"The statement has been misinterpreted. Vote and Daughter are given to others. If a daughter is sent to wrong house the house gets destroyed, but if a vote is sent to wrong person the country gets affected," KC Tyagi clarified.

Taking Suo motu cognisance of Sharad Yadav's remarks, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam said a notice will be sent to him asking him to appear before the commission.

"Over and over he has done it. It has nothing has to do with politics. There are so many people like with him who demean women. We feel very strongly about it," Lalitha added.