Shashi Tharoor Counters PM Narendra Modi With 'Only Love for Gujarat' Tweet

Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent a lot of his time in Gandhinagar to list how Congress have wronged Gujarat over the years, senior leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday retorted saying “we have nothing but love for your state”.Tharoor’s tweet read: My son has just married a Gujarati, @narendramodi ji. We have nothing but love for your state &its people (sic).Shashi Tharoor's son Ishaan Tharoor, who is a journalist with Washington Post, got married to Bhumika in a ceremony on Sunday.Accusing the opposition party of pursuing "negative politics", PM Modi on Monday dared the Congress to fight the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls on the development plank."Gujarat polls are round the corner and the Congress has developed fever once again. Gujarat has been an eyesore for the party and the family. I won't repeat what they did to Sardar Patel, his daughter Maniben, and Morarji Desai."They did not speak about the work of Morarji Desai or his dedication and commitment to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals. They instead chose to talk about what he ate and drank," Modi told a massive BJP rally at Bhat village near Gandhinagar, referring to the former prime minister's fondness of urine therapy.The rally was held to mark the conclusion of the saffron party's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' (march for Gujarat's honour) ahead of the high-octane electoral battle for the state where the BJP holds sway.